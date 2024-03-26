McDonald's to Sell Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Nationwide

If you ever sat in a McDonald's restaurant and wished you could have a delicious Krispy Kreme doughnut with your McCafe caramel macchiato, then your wish is about to come true.

The two companies have announced that they will be rolling out a nationwide campaign to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts in McDonald's stores by 2026, according to CBS News. Krispy Kreme will provide three of its "most popular doughnuts...delivered fresh to McDonald's restaurants every day," a press release from the company. "They'll be available individually, or in boxes of six, starting at breakfast and lasting throughout the day – while supplies last:

The iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut: A melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme's signature glaze. The doughnut that started it all.

The Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut: A chocolatey twist on the original, dipped in chocolate icing and covered in rainbow sprinkles.

The Chocolate Iced Kreme™ Filled Doughnut: Made with a light, fluffy dough and filled with a smooth Kreme™ filling then dipped in chocolate icing.

"Since the launch of breakfast nearly 50 years ago, we've continued to offer new menu items, flavors and experiences that have made McDonald's an irreplaceable part of fans' morning routines," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA's Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. "This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day. Our fans' love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can't wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald's restaurants across the country."

"The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, 'please bring Krispy Kreme to my town.' Partnering with McDonald's on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme," said Krispy Kreme President and CEO Josh Charlesworth.

Finally, to celebrate this sweet partnership, Krispy Kreme is giving away one free Original Glazed Doughnut to all guests who visit U.S. Krispy Kreme shops between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. today — Tuesday, March 26.