Krispy Kreme Adds 3 New Doughnuts Perfect for Candy Bar Lovers

Krispy Kreme’s menu may boast a delicious roster of unique doughnuts, but the latest additions to the menu are perfect for doughnut and candy bar lovers alike! The beloved doughnut chain has partnered with Twix for the first-time ever to launch an entirely new doughnut collection, including one doughnut that stuffed with an entire Twix candy bar!

The lineup of three new “caramelly, cookie-ie, crunchy” doughnuts takes the delicious flavors of the iconic candy bar and transforms them into doughnut form. First in the lineup is the aramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnut topped with TWIX Bar Pieces, which begins with a chocolate iced doughnut that is filled with salted caramel filling and topped with Twix Bar pieces and drizzled with dulce de leche. Mini Caramel Cookie Doughnut topped with TWIX Cookie Bar pieces doughnut, meanwhile, is made of an Original Glazed mini that is dipped in chocolate icing and topped with TWIX pieces.

The most daring addition of them all, though, is the Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnut filled with a TWIX Cookie Bar. Taking things to an entirely new level, the bar-shaped doughnut is not only filled with Chocolate KREME, but also a full-size Twix candy bar. Doubling down on the flavor, the doughnut is then dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with dulce de leche and chocolate icing, and topped with even more Twix pieces.

“We are always looking for new ways to provide our fans an awesome doughnut experience, so we’ve partnered with another iconic brand – TWIX – for the first time ever,” Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said of the new doughnut collection in a press release.” We created mini and fun-size doughnuts made with TWIX Bars and then went even further to create a bar-shaped doughnut with a full-size TWIX Bar in the middle!”

The new Krispy Kreme-Twix doughnut collection can now be found at participating locations nationwide. The regular sized doughnuts are available to purchase individually and as a specialty dozen to share containing four of each of the three doughnuts. The Mini Caramel Cookie Doughnut topped with TWIX Bar pieces is available in a box of 16 that also includes four Mini Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles Doughnuts, four Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnuts and four Mini Original Glazed Doughnuts. Fans will want to act fast, though, as the collection is just a limited-time offering, meaning it will eventually disappear from menus.