Krispy Kreme Introduces 4 New Doughnuts for St. Patrick’s Day

Forget a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, Krispy Kreme is placing a box of doughnuts at the end of the rainbow! In honor of St. Patrick’s Day 2022, the beloved doughnut chain has introduced a new doughnut collection perfect for the occasion that includes the return of one fan-favorite doughnut and the introduction of four new doughnuts that “are good as gold, or maybe even better.”

Krispy Kreme’s St. Patrick’s Day doughnut collection welcomes back the treasured green O’riginal Glazed Doughnut. Available for a limited time, the treasured green O’riginal Glazed Doughnut offers a green twist on the staple pastry by making it completely green. It will be available on the menu for just two days – Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17 – alongside the lineup of four new doughnuts, which includes the new Lenny Leprechaun Doughnut, Luck O’ the Rainbow Doughnut, St. Patrick’s Shamrock Doughnut, and the Green Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut.

The new Lenny Leprechaun Doughnut consists of a glazed doughnut that is decorated to look like a leprechaun with green and black icing, buttercream and a fondant hat.Both the Luck O’ the Rainbow Doughnut and the Green Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut also begin with one of Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnuts, with the latter of the two dipped in green icing and topped with a St. Patrick’s sprinkle blend. The Rainbow Doughnut is dipped in green icing and green sprinkles, topped with buttercream and a sugar piece rainbow. The final doughnut in the lineup, the St. Patrick’s Shamrock Doughnut, is a doughnut filled with Original Kreme, dipped in white icing and topped with a shamrock sprinkle blend. The four doughnuts are available for a limited time beginning Thursday, March 10.

“While many have questioned what’s really at the end of a rainbow, this year we’re all in luck that it’s a box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts,” Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a press release. “Whether you share a dozen of our new St. Patrick’s Day collection with friends and family or enjoy our classic O’riginal Glazed Doughnut while wearing green, discover the real pot of gold this St. Patrick’s Day at a Krispy Kreme shop near you.”

Krispy Kreme is welcoming the new doughnut collection with a deal that will put a little extra gold in your pocket. Guests who visit Krispy Kreme wearing green on March 16 and March 17, the day of the green O’riginal Glazed Doughnut’s return, will receive one free O’riginal Glazed Doughnut, no purchase necessary. The new doughnut collection is available in an End of the Rainbow Dozen that includes three Lenny Leprechaun, three Luck O’ The Rainbow, three St. Patrick’s Shamrock, and three Patrick’s Sprinkle doughnuts.