Krispy Kreme Giving Away Free Doughnuts for National Doughnut Day

National Doughnut Day is on Friday, June 3, and Krispy Kreme isn't passing up the opportunity to celebrate in a big way. The iconic doughnut chain, known and loved for its Original Glazed Doughnuts and other doughnut offerings, is set to mark the special occasion by treating guests to free doughnuts.

Guests stopping by their local Krispy Kreme location on Friday will be able to score a free doughnut of their choice. The Krispy Kreme menu includes classics like Chocolate Iced Glazed and Chocolate Iced Glazed with Sprinkles, Glazed Chocolate Cake, and Cinnamon Sugar, among others. Among the filled doughnuts the chain offers are the Glazed Raspberry Filled, Chocolate Iced Custard Filled, Glazed Lemon Filled, and Powdered with Strawberry Kreme. The menu also includes options like the Reese's Classic Doughnut, Oreo Cookies and Kreme, and Apple Fritter, as well as the recently-introduced Oh, Honey! Collection.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

"We love our tradition of giving fans any doughnut they want on National Doughnut Day. But with inflation on gas prices and everything else showing no signs of easing, we hope to brighten everyone's day, every day, this summer with our Sweet New Deal, whether it's stopping by to grab a free hot, fresh Original Glazed doughnut for yourself or picking up a dozen on Wednesdays for the same price as a gallon of gas," Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a press release.

As Skena mentioned, the National Doughnut Day deal is just one of three deals Krispy Kreme is currently offering. Back in April, the beloved chain announced its Beat the Pump promotion, in which guests can score a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for a discounted price every Wednesday. The price of the dozen is based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States on the Monday at the beginning of the week. Krispy Kreme is bringing the deal back beginning Wednesday, June 8, with the promotion set to continue through Wednesday, Aug. 31.

This summer, Krispy Kreme is also bringing back its popular Hot Light deal. Under the legendary promotion, returning June 8, guests can grab a free Original Glazed at all shops that have a Hot Light any time the Hot Light is on. No purchase is necessary to score the deal, which lasts through Labor Day.