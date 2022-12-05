Frozen Fruit Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Contamination

U.S. Food & Drug Administration has reported that Exportadora Copramar is recalling over 1200 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. The reason is because of the potential of the product being contaminated with Hepatitis A. As of Dec. 3, 2022, the FDA is currently testing the presence of Hepatitis A in James Farm branded frozen raspberries identified by UPC Code: 76069501010 and Lot Code – 22-165. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, which can come from food. Symptoms of the disease range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool.

Vaccinations are available to prevent Hepatitis A if given within two weeks of exposure to contaminated food. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can turn into liver failure. Those who may have consumed the affected product should consult with their healthcare professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is necessary. Anyone with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department.

Currently, there is no specific treatment for Hepatitis A. An infected person's body will clear the virus on its own. In most cases, the liver heals within six months without lasting damage.

The specific product is exclusively sold through Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations in the tri-state and near southern states New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.

As of now, there have been no reported illnesses or adverse reaction reports to date related to this product. Anyone who currently have the product are advised not to consume it.