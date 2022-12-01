Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained

Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.

Phil's Power Pancakes is based in Cosa Mesa, California and the company's products are distributed in Orange County and Los Angeles at gyms and markets. They are sold in refrigerated cases. The recall covers all five varieties – Mango, Raspberry, Cranberry, Dates, and Chocolate Chip Hempseed, according to the company's Nov. 17 statement published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

The pancakes are shipped in individually-wrapped clear 5-z. packages with the UPC 8 37654 48372 5. The products contain rye flour which includes 1% wheat. However, the labels claim the product is "wheat free." When Phil's Power Pancake gets its product back on the market, the labels will be changed to read "99% wheat free."

No illnesses linked to the issue have been reported yet. Consumers who bought the product should return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers can also call Phil's Power Pancakes at 949-637-2253. The FDA is aware of the recall.

This is not the first pancake-related recall of the year. Back in March, Continental Mills recalled a single lot of the Walmart-brand Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mic because fragments from a cable were discovered in the product. The recall, issued on March 19, covered only packages with lot code KX2063 and Best By Date of 09/01/2023. Boxes with the lot code were sent to Walmarts nationwide.

Continental Mills also recalled Kroger's store brand Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix because cable fragments were found in the product. The Kroger recall covered packages with the lot codes KX2063 and KX2064, and Best By Dates of 09/01/2023 and 09/02/2023. The product was sent to Kroger stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. There were no injuries reported at the time the recalls were issued.