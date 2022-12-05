Liquer Recall Issued

Liquer drinkers in the United Kingdom are being advised to take some extra precautions before they take their next sip of their chosen drink. On Nov. 30, Marussia Beverages UK issued a recall of multiple Mozart Liqueur products that were found to contain milk, an allergen that was not declared on the label. These products pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with a milk allergy.

The recall was announced in a notice shared by the U.K.'s Food Standards Agency, the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA. According to that notice, the recall includes Mozart Chocolate Coffee Cream Liqueur, Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur, Mozart Chocolate Cream Glass Pack with batch code L21484UK, Mozart Chocolate Pumpkin Spiced Cream Liqueur with batch code L21352UK, Mozart Chocolate Strawberry Cream Liqueur, and Mozart Chocolate White Cream Liqueur. All of these products were sold in a 500-mL size. Also affected by the recall Mozart Chocolate Triple Cream Liqueur sold in a pack of three 50-mL sizes, the 50-mL size of Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur Mini, and the 50-mL size of Mozart Chocolate White Cream Liqueur Mini. The complete list of affected lot codes for each of the recalled products can be found by clicking here, with images available to view here.

Per the recall notice and a point-of-sale notice shared by the company, thee products were recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning they pose a risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. Those who suffer from a milk allergy may experience symptoms a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of milk or a milk product, according to the Mayo Clinic. Signs and symptoms differ from person to person and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. In some instances, milk consumption can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Milk allergy is the third most common food, after peanuts and tree nuts, known to cause anaphylaxis.

Due to the health risk the recalled Mozart Liqueur products pose, the Food Standards Agency advised that those who have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not drink them. The recalled products should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund, with or without a receipt. Amid the recall, Marussia Beverages UK has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organizations, which will tell their members about the recall.