Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Scraps Mount Rushmore Attendance

A member of the Trump team has fallen ill with the coronavirus. On Saturday night, ABC's John Santucci reported that Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top official for Trump's re-election campaign, tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, she did not attend President Donald Trump's Mount Rushmore Independence Day celebration, which reportedly did not involve social distancing amongst those in attendance.

On Twitter, Santucci reported that Guilfoyle was tested for the coronavirus while she was in South Dakota in advance of the president's event. She was due to attend the Independence Day celebration alongside her boyfriend. Trump Jr. was also reportedly tested for the coronavirus prior to the event and he tested negative. According to the reporter, neither Guilfoyle nor Trump Jr. have been in direct contact with the president. Additionally, the pair did not fly to South Dakota on Air Force One.

While she did not end up attending the Mount Rushmore event, CNN reported that Guilfoyle was in attendance for Trump's Tulsa, Oklahoma rally in late June. She also attended a subsequent event for Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. In addition to those two campaign events, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. have been in the upper Plains region hosting fundraisers in the past several days. One of those events, which was billed as the "Mountain West Ranch Retreat," occurred in Gallatin Gateway, Montana from Tuesday until Thursday. Another event, billed as the "Rapid City Roundup Retreat," lasted from Thursday to Friday. Guilfoyle was reportedly with "a lot of campaign donors" in the past week, according to a CNN source close to the situation. It should also be noted that Guilfoyle was not seen wearing a mask at these events.

Guilfoyle is not the only member of Trump's team to test positive for the coronavirus. As CNN noted, one of the president's personal valets tested positive for the illness back in May. Eight members of Trump's advance team staffers also tested positive for the coronavirus following their attendance at the president's rally in Tulsa. In light of that news, all of the Trump campaign staffers who were at the Tulsa rally quarantined last week after interacting with several colleagues who later tested positive for the contagious illness.