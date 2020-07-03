Donald Trump Jr. Stirs Outrage With Failed Attempt to Call Out Joe Biden Over False 'Jill Biden' Gaffe

Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, attempted to take another dig at his father's opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. Before giving a remote address to the National Education Association, NEA President Lily Eskelsen Garcia spoke about Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, who is a member of the organization. Garcia introduced Biden, who then introduced himself as "Jill Biden's husband, Joe Biden," using the same joke he has in the past.

Since the remark sounded like Biden called himself "Joe Biden's husband, Joe Biden," Trump Jr. and many others jumped at the chance to call this a gaffe. "This is ridiculous already. How can they let this guy possibly be the leader of anything let alone the leader of the free world?" Trump Jr. tweeted. "These daily mistakes are not gaffes they are a serious issue for someone who could have the nuclear football, they show a lapse of basic reasoning."

However, many others did not hear it that way, and pointed out that Biden often pays respects to his wife by referring to himself as "Jill Biden's husband." In fact, when he kicked off his 2020 campaign in April 2019, he made the same joke and it earned a headline on The Hill. "My name is Joe Biden, and I'm Jill Biden's husband," Biden told a group of supporters in Pittsburgh at the time. "That’s how I’m known back home, that’s how I’m known most places." Others also posted tweets with clips of President Trump's own mistakes while speaking.