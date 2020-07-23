Kimberly Guilfoyle Meets With Donald Trump Less Than 3 Weeks After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

✖

Kimberly Guilfoyle recently met with Donald Trump, with the meeting coming less than three weeks after she tested positive for coronavirus. Guilfoyle — who has been dating Donald Trump Jr. since 2018 — shared photos of her trip to the White House. In a couple of photos she is seen posing with Trump Jr, and in one she is seen sitting with the president.

"Amazing day raising money with [Donald Trump Jr.] and [Donald Trump] in our first ever Virtual fundraiser with the President," Guilfoyle wrote in the post caption. "Great team effort by all involved with a special thank you to the 300k American supporters and donors who contributed and participated. 20 million hard earned dollars raised! The enthusiasm for this President is incredible! The silent majority will show up with all of us on Nov 3 to ensure four more years of President Trump! THE BEST IS YET TO COME! #MAGA 🇺🇸."

On July 4, ABC journalist John Santucci reported that Guilfoyle had tested positive for COVID-19, prohibiting her from attending the big Independence Day Event the Trump family was to be a part of. "Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for coronavirus while in [South Dakota. She] was expected to attend tonight’s event at Mt Rushmore," He tweeted. "Sources familiar add Donald Trump Jr tested negative. Neither have been in direct contact with the president and did not fly on [Air Force One]."

Trump campaign aide Sergio Gor later commented on the news, and stated that Guilfoyle had not shown any symptoms. "After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure. She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events." Gor also confirmed that Trump Jr. had tested negative, but was still self-quarantining as a safety precaution.

Trump is not shown to be wearing a mask in the new photos with Guilfoyle, but he has been more supportive of the use of face coverings lately. "Get a mask," he recently stated, per PEOPLE. "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact. They will have an effect and we need everything we can get." He has also called wearing a mask to help limit the spread of COVID-19 a "good thing."