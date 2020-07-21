Donald Trump's Well Wishes for Ghislaine Maxwell Draw Widespread Condemnation
During a press conference from the White House on Tuesday, Donald Trump sent his well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, and the comments have drawn widespread condemnation. When asked about Maxwell's case, Trump replied, "I just wish her well, frankly. I've met her numerous times over the years. I just wish her well, whatever it is."
Maxwell is facing four counts of sex trafficking and two counts of perjury, stemming from her time as an associate of Jeffrey Epstein. She is alleged to have helped Epstein groom underage girls for sexual encounters with adults. She has denied the allegations against her. Trump wishing her well during her incarceration and criminal case appear to have really struck a never with many, due to the many pictures that the two of them have posed for together throughout the years. Some Twitter users have been sharing those photos of the president and the disgraced socialite while expressing their thoughts on his statement. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
Sir, you just sent a signal to Ghislaine Maxwell. And we ALL know why. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/i8K1PkPo8i— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) July 21, 2020
“I wish her well,” @realDonaldTrump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of luring underage women whom she & Jeffrey Epstein allegedly abused— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) July 21, 2020
Whoa. @realDonaldTrump on accused pedophile accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell: “I wish her well.”— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 21, 2020
Because of Trump's mismanagement during the pandemic, 3 million Americans have been infected, over 140,000 have died, and tens of millions have lost their jobs.
But Donald Trump only expressed sympathy for two people today: Ghislaine Maxwell and Ron DeSantis.— Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) July 21, 2020
"I wish her well."
Donald Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell.
Yes, he just said that. On national television. pic.twitter.com/0vvmEuGHAn— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 21, 2020
The fact that Donald Trump wants to lock Hillary Clinton up but wishes Ghislaine Maxwell well tells you pretty much everything you need to know about him.— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) July 21, 2020
Media: @Acosta to @wolfblitzer on @realDonaldTrump wishing #GhislaineMaxwell well: "I have to imagine there are @WhiteHouse officials behind the scenes who were tearing their hair out. Those are the distractions White House officials are worried about in these news conferences." pic.twitter.com/CnhlKHqJGw— Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) July 21, 2020
"I wish her well," @realDonaldTrump says of Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) July 21, 2020
Donald Trump on arrested sexual predator Ghislaine Maxwell: "I wish her well."— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 21, 2020
Donald Trump just spoke the words "I just wish her well, frankly. " in regards to Ghislaine Maxwell.
That's like women wishing Ted Bundy well.. WTF! #TrumpPresser— Women SCARE Trump💪🤣🌈 (@Ky_Gill28) July 21, 2020
Here is the Video of Donald Trump wishing charged trafficker #GhislaineMaxwell “well”.
Read that again. Unreal.July 21, 2020
Donald Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is indicted for allegedly recruiting, grooming and sexually abusing girls: “I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach...But I wish her well. Whatever it is.”— erica orden (@eorden) July 21, 2020
“I wish Ghislaine Maxwell well.”
Donald Trump.
I always wish the best for charged felons who raped and trafficked, groomed and sold kids for sex.— Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) July 21, 2020
When’s her birthday?
"I wish her the best, frankly." — Donald Trump, on #JeffreyEpstein human trafficking co-conspirator and child rapist, Ghislaine Maxwell— Johnathan S. Perkins, Esq. 😷 (@JohnathanPerk) July 21, 2020