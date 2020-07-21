Donald Trump's Well Wishes for Ghislaine Maxwell Draw Widespread Condemnation

During a press conference from the White House on Tuesday, Donald Trump sent his well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, and the comments have drawn widespread condemnation. When asked about Maxwell's case, Trump replied, "I just wish her well, frankly. I've met her numerous times over the years. I just wish her well, whatever it is."

Maxwell is facing four counts of sex trafficking and two counts of perjury, stemming from her time as an associate of Jeffrey Epstein. She is alleged to have helped Epstein groom underage girls for sexual encounters with adults. She has denied the allegations against her. Trump wishing her well during her incarceration and criminal case appear to have really struck a never with many, due to the many pictures that the two of them have posed for together throughout the years. Some Twitter users have been sharing those photos of the president and the disgraced socialite while expressing their thoughts on his statement. Scroll down to see what they are saying.