Kim Jong-Un Trends on Social Media Amid Rumored Reports of His Health

Twitter users logging onto the social media platform Monday were surprised to see North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's name trending. Beginning Sunday evening and continuing through Monday morning, people took to Twitter to react to reports that the leader’s health is in peril.

The news surrounding Kim, and the coinciding Twitter discussions, began Thursday after reports surfaced that the North Korean leader had ceded some of his power to his younger sister, Kim Yo-jong. South Korea's National Intelligence Service allegedly told lawmakers that Yo-jong is "steering overall state affairs based on the delegation" of some of Kim's responsibilities and that the move is an attempt to "relieve (Kim's) stress from his reign and avert culpability in the event of policy failure." However, on Sunday, Chang Song-min, a former aide to the late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, reportedly told local media outlets that Kim is in a coma. Those reports have yet to be confirmed.

Kim's health has long been at the center of discussion, with the most recent rumors coming just months after reports surfaced of his death. Those reports were later found to be untrue by South Korean and U.S. intelligence. Still, the most recent reports of his health have sparked plenty of discussion on social media, so much so that "Kim Jong-un" was trending. Scroll down to see what Twitter is saying.