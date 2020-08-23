Kim Jong-un: People Are Highly Suspicious Over Latest Claims of North Korean Leader's Health

Reports are swirling once again about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his health. A South Korean diplomat claims that Kim is in a coma and that his younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, is in prime position to take control of some of his powers. The reports are unconfirmed, but they follow previous reports from April about a "botched heart surgery" and Kim being on his deathbed. However, the state media later released photos of him cutting the ribbon to open a fertilizer facility.

When the latest reports surfaced, Twitter users responded with some questions. Some proclaimed that Kim is truly dead while others asked why TMZ and other outlets are so concerned about the country's leader. Although a few just wanted to make jokes about Call of Duty: Warzone. A large majority, however, just expressed doubt. These Twitter users said that they don't trust anything coming out of North Korea, especially photos that show Kim at public functions.