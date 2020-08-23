Kim Jong-un: People Are Highly Suspicious Over Latest Claims of North Korean Leader's Health
Reports are swirling once again about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his health. A South Korean diplomat claims that Kim is in a coma and that his younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, is in prime position to take control of some of his powers. The reports are unconfirmed, but they follow previous reports from April about a "botched heart surgery" and Kim being on his deathbed. However, the state media later released photos of him cutting the ribbon to open a fertilizer facility.
When the latest reports surfaced, Twitter users responded with some questions. Some proclaimed that Kim is truly dead while others asked why TMZ and other outlets are so concerned about the country's leader. Although a few just wanted to make jokes about Call of Duty: Warzone. A large majority, however, just expressed doubt. These Twitter users said that they don't trust anything coming out of North Korea, especially photos that show Kim at public functions.
HUH?I thought CNN @jimsciutto told us Kim Jong-Un was dead— Steve o/b/o Patrick 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@rhainman) August 23, 2020
this kim jong-un clone story arc is so fkn funny lmao— PraiseBTC (@ethisasecurity) August 23, 2020
Kim Jong-Un is dead....again!— The Great Adventurer (@TheGreatAdvent6) August 23, 2020
Kim Jong-Un has more lives than Schrödinger's cat.— Elijah Murlor (@ElijahMurlor) August 23, 2020
Never thought about that I think you are right 🧐he may be hiding from the virus though— Fall Guy 5760 (@Rascalqt) August 23, 2020
Delayed because of the virus. Like sports, or whatever.— James Barnsley (@JamesBarnsley30) August 23, 2020
Ten bucks says some informant claimed he was dying as a joke— The Guillotine Shouter (@guillotineshout) August 23, 2020
How many times the media will kill this man— 🤘🎸R💀 (@MangoRepublica) August 23, 2020
Not buying it. He gonna show up soon. he's having a great time somewhere 😂— #BlackLivesMatter 🇨🇦 (@TheRealMoranga) August 23, 2020
Kim Jong-Un 1-0 in the gulag let’s see if he can handle this 💯— gabe (@GabesDying) August 23, 2020
Haven’t we heard this story before? - Kim Jong-Un 'is in a coma and his sister is set to take control'— Tam Tam (@TammyLWalser1) August 23, 2020
So Kim Jong-un is dead again? I think? pic.twitter.com/nP5t2GulVz— нεяοвяιηε (@tudiscojoseph) August 23, 2020
I see the latest Kim Jong-un is dead/dying hoax has landed. https://t.co/lLn9Fi2RYX— Dave Donnelly (@YeSecondPost) August 23, 2020
I wouldn’t blame Kim Jong-Un for going into a comatose state; 2020 has been shit, best to sleep it out.
Also who the hell are these ‘sources’ TMZ and others use? How do TMZ have a hotline to Pyongyang but nobody else does? 😂— Elijah Murlor (@ElijahMurlor) August 23, 2020
Didn't we hear similar reports several months ago?— Julie Palmer (@juliep311) August 23, 2020
Could be fake news. Time will tell.
She's prettier than Kim Jong-un but I think she could be more vicious.