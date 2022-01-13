KFC Offering Free Fan-Favorite Menu Item This Week

Fast food lovers craving KFC’s finger lickin’ good chicken are in luck, because the restaurant chain has rolled a massive deal that will see guests walking away with a free menu item. From now through Sunday, Feb. 6, KFC is offering guests a free Chicken Sandwich on orders of $12 or more made online or via the app, according to Chew Boom, which noted that there is a limit of one free sandwich per account.

The KFC Chicken Sandwich begins with an extra crispy filet that is then topped with premium pickles and mayo. Those ingredients are sandwiched between a brioche-style bun. The fan-favorite menu item comes in tow variations – classic and spicy, both of which are included in the limited-time promotion. The spicy version kicks up the heat a bit. The sandwiches are revamped versions of the previous classic chicken sandwiches and only made their debut on the menu in early 2021 following a test run in 2020. A KFC spokesperson told Thrillist at the time, “we wanted a chicken sandwich that really lives up to our legacy as the fried chicken experts, so we upgraded ours in every way to make it our best sandwich ever.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’ve been working on this sandwich since mid-2019. We have gone through several iterations and we’re not going to settle on something we didn’t believe would be our best ever,” the spokesperson added. “While it has taken us time to really perfect every single element, we are putting something out there that is going to be competitive in the chicken sandwich market and is guaranteed to make the Colonel proud.”

After undergoing that revamp in 2020, KFC’s chicken has undergone yet another revamp in 2022. The fast food chain earlier this month introduced Beyond Fried Chicken to menus nationwide, offering a new plant-based option for guests. Kevin Hochman, president, KFC U.S., said in a news release, “the mission from day one was simple – make the world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken from plants. And now over two years later we can say, ‘mission accomplished.’”

According to USA Today, the plant-based chicken is available in six to 12 pieces a la carte or as a combo and with a dipping sauce. While prices vary by location, they start at $6.99 before tax. KFC and Beyond Meat did note, however, that the product was not “prepared in vegan/vegetarian manner.” The product was first tested at an Atlanta restaurant in August 2019 and quickly sold out, with the item then getting a second test run at locations in Tennessee, South Carolina, and California.