KFC and Lay’s Team Up for New Menu Item, But There’s a Catch

KFC’s menu just got a little bit bigger with a new mouth-watering addition thanks to an all-new team-up with Lay’s. The beloved fast-food chain, known for its finger-lickin’ good fried chicken, partnered with the fan-favorite potato chip brand to introduce the new KFC x Lay’s BBQ Crunch Chicken, though there is a very unfortunate catch for those living stateside.

The new menu item was first confirmed by food site Chew Boom. The KFC x Lay’s BBQ Crunch Chicken features marinated hot and spicy fresh bone-in chicken, and while that is delicious enough, it ups the ante by being hand-breaded with a special flour mix “choked full of Lay’s potato chips,” according to the item’s official description. The chicken is then fried until golden and coated with BBQ flavor for an extra kick.

Ordering the new KFC x Lay’s BBQ Crunch Chicken will not be an easy feat, as it will require those living in the U.S. and other countries to have a passport and plane ticket. The KFC x Lay’s BBQ Crunch Chicken is currently only available at participating KFC locations across Singapore, and only for a limited time. It is unclear if KFC has plans to one day roll the item out to more countries, or if the KFC x Lay’s BBQ Crunch Chicken will remain a menu item exclusive to Singapore. It is also unclear if the menu item will eventually return in the future following its initial limited-time run.

Fast food lovers will know that it is not unusual for restaurant chains to have country-specific menu items. In fact, KFC lovers in select locations in the U.S. recently got treated to one of those exclusive items. In December, the chain introduced Sweet Hot Capital City mambo sauce to the menu in a handful of Washington, D.C. locations. KFC’s Sweet Hot Capital City mambo sauce hails from Capital City, a celebrated Black woman-owned business operated by Arsha Jones, and is described as being a “unique sweet, spicy and tangy” dipping sauce.

KFC fans in the U.S. were also treated this holiday season to the return of KFC’s 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog. First introduced back in 2018, the firelog smells exactly like the Colonel’s secret recipe. The firelogs were made available in a limited quantity on Walmart’s website for $9.88, with each firelog packaging including a special QR code that when scanned entered fans into a contest for a stay at the Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog Cabin.