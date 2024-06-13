Kensington Palace Addresses Major Rumor Concerning Kate Middleton's Cancer Treatment

Earlier this year, Kate Middleton revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer, which has led to much speculation about her health. Now, Kensington Palace has addressed and shut down a major rumor concerning the Princess of Wales and the treatments she's been receiving in the wake of her diagnosis.

One prevailing rumor indicated that Middleton has been getting cancer treatment in the United States. Kensington Palace officials confirmed to The Houston Chronicle that this is not accurate, In Style reports. Additionally, royal sources have said that the Princess of Wales has not left the United Kingdom since her diagnosis.

(Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In March, Middleton shared that when she underwent abdominal surgery two months prior, after her doctors discovered that cancer "had been present."

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," Middleton explained. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Middleton went on to say that it has "taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment," and "time to explain everything" to her children: George, Charlotte, and Louis. The British royal also said that she needs "time, space and privacy" while she completes her treatment, and added that her husband Prince William "by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance" while she is "getting better every day."