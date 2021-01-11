Kellyanne Conway Trolled by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Donald Trump Diss Song

✖

Kellyanne Conway appeared in another one of her daughter's TikTok videos this week as the 16-year-old celebrated President-elect Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election. Claudia M. Conway set up her camera to catch her mother in the background as she danced to a song called "Piss on Donald Trump" — a viral sensation by Aunt T Jackie. Claudia admitted that her mother would not be pleased by the cameo, but thought it was "worth it."

"Kelly saw the camera and dipped. bout to get grounded and get cps called on me but it's worth it I'm a savage," Claudia wrote alongside the video. It was just long enough to get out the opening line of the song, which goes: "Well, Joe Biden is my president it's time to get crunk / So I guess I'll just piss on Donald Trump, piss on Donald Trump, piss on Donald Trump." In spite of her mother's aversion to social media, Claudia's video remains up three days later, and now has millions of views, likes and over 12,000 comments.

In the past, Conway has tried to restrict her teenage daughter's social media output — particularly after Claudia came out publicly against President Donald Trump. Claudia has become a representative of teenage resistance to the Trump administration, with both of her parents serving as high-ranking Republican officials.

It appears that this time, Conway is not bothering with any attempt to edit her daughter's output. This comes after another video on Wednesday, where Claudia publicly taunted her mother about Trump supporters' attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

"Hey Mom, it's Claudia," she said in the clip. "If you're watching this, I don't know where you are, you might be downstairs, upstairs, wherever, I haven't seen you in a little bit. How do you feel about your army becoming rioters, because I remember when I was going to protest in the summer you weren't too happy with it, so how do you feel? I'm just wondering."

While the Capitol riots consumed most of the day's news, Claudia also spared some commentary for the Democrats' wins in Georgia, giving them control of the United States Senate. She said: "Also how do you feel that your party lost yesterday because I know you went to Georgia a few days ago to help campaign. How do you feel? Have you talked to your friend Mitch, the Senate majority — I mean minority leader. How does he feel?"

"Anyway, Mom, if you see this, come to my room, let's talk, let's talk it out. Let's have a nice discussion," she concluded. So far, Conway has not commented publicly on her daughter's latest string of public insults.