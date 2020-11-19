Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry Confirm Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Auditioned for 'American Idol'

✖

American Idol judge Katy Perry and host Ryan Seacrest both confirmed Claudia Conway auditioned for the upcoming season of the long-running singing competition. Conway is the 16-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump's former White House counselor, Kellyanne Conway, and Republican attorney George Conway. She became a viral Internet sensation over the summer for her anti-Trump TikTok videos.

Over the weekend, Conway posted a video she claimed was shot from the Idol tryouts. She said she was filming a confessional and the Idol logo was clearly seen behind her. "I met Ryan Seacrest today and I have my audition soon," Conway told her followers. "So, stay tuned for that. Very, very nervous, but also very excited." Conway also confirmed her father George traveled with her, as she published a TikTok video of him lip-syncing to Aly & Aj's "Potential Breakup Song."

On Monday, Perry confirmed Conway really did film a tryout for the show. "Well, well, well, let the games begin," Perry said in a video she shared on her Instagram Stories, reports USA Today. "Because Claudia just tried out for 'American Idol.'" Perry turned her phone to show Conway giggling as she said hello to Perry's fans.

Seacrest spoke to TMZ Thursday about the audition, revealing that George was "giving her directions" and Conway thought her father was a "very good catch," reports E! News. "I was not in the room when she sang, but she seemed like she really wanted to be a singer," Seacrest explained. He said judges Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan "certainly" knew who Conway was, "so there was a lot to talk to her about." Despite her famous connections, Seacrest said Conway's future on the show will "have to be based on talent."

Conway became an Internet celebrity after journalists noticed her anti-Trump videos on TikTok, in which she made it clear she does not have the same conservative politics as her parents. The feud with George and Kellyanne spilled out in public, with her claiming she was pushing for emancipation at one point. In October, she published now-deleted videos of an argument with her mother after Kellyanne tested positive for the coronavirus. In August, Kellyanne announced she was leaving the White House to focus on her family.

Kellyanne has frequently criticized the media for focusing on her teenage daughter. "My daughter, Claudia, is beautiful & brilliant. She has access to top doctors & health care & lives comfortably," she tweeted on Oct. 6. "Like all of you, she speculates on social media. Yet she’s 15. You are adults. We have COVID, but it’s clear who’s really sick."