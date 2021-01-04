George Conway Calls White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows a 'Moron' and a 'Disgrace'

✖

George Conway, the husband of former Trump Administration adviser Kellyanne Conway, recently blasted White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, calling him a "moron" and a "disgrace." In a tweet, Meadows commented on the election results' resistance from some GOP lawmakers, noting "well over 100 House members and a dozen Senators" are "ready to stand up for election integrity and object to certification." He added, "It’s time to fight back."

Conway hit back at Meadows by retweeting the post and ridiculing him for his comments. This is certainly not the first time that Conway has taken such action. The longtime conservative has been a very outspoken critic of Donald Trump and his administration, even though his wife actively worked in the White House for a period of time. Conway co-founded The Lincoln Project, a non-profit political action group made up of anti-Trump conservatives. The group was notable during the 2020 presidential election for its numerous ads that expressed support for President-elect Joe Biden.

You're a moron and a disgrace. https://t.co/KysLJNJ55g — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 3, 2021

One of the most talked-about Lincoln Project ads featured The Ranch actor Sam Elliot narrating a montage of clips about fathers and sons. "Our dads weren't perfect, but they did their best to raise us to be good, to be honorable, to be men of family and faith, but above all, they taught us to own up to it when we did something wrong," Elliott began in the clip. After he finished speaking, a news clip of Donald Trump played, wherein the outgoing U.S. president could be heard saying he does "not take responsibility" for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We may have thought we were doing the right thing in 2016, but it's clear this isn't the America we voted for," Elliot then went on to say. "We made a mistake. So, it's time to own up, to be the men our dads raised us to be, and the fathers our sons need us to be, because they're watching us, the way we watched our dad. It's our turn to set the example." Finally, at the end of the clip, Elliott called on father voters to demand "change" for "our sons" by voting for Biden.

Ultimately, Biden was officially made the winner of the election, with the Electoral College confirming the results. Trump has refused to acknowledge the outcome, opting instead to allege that mass voter fraud was behind his loss. He and his campaign, however, have yet to produce concrete evidence to support the claims.