Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Reacts to Mom's Departure From the White House

Kellyanne Conway's daughter, Claudia, returned to TikTok on Sunday night to react to her mother's departure from the White House. Kellyanne Conway left her post as an adviser in the Trump administration amid her daughter's growing notoriety on social media. After saying she needed a social media break on Sunday, the teenage Claudia returned a few hours later just to respond.

Claudia's TikTok on Sunday night showed her face imposed over a screenshot of her mother's tweet, announcing that she was stepping down from the Trump administration. She offered just one sentence in response, saying: "y'all, I know I said I was taking a break but, um... um... um..." Claudia trailed off there, but in the caption she wrote: "YEAH SORRY I HAD TO COME BACK TO POST THIS BUT." Just a few hours beforehand, Claudia had tweeted: "This is becoming way too much so i am taking a mental health break from social media. see y'all soon. thank you for the love and support. no hate to my parents please."

Claudia Conway’s daughter responds to her mother Kellyanne Conway leaving the White House. pic.twitter.com/471OEfRieM — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 24, 2020

Claudia's prolific social media presence has become a political spectacle over the last few months, as she speaks out in strong opposition to President Donald Trump. Her parents — both Republicans working in the political field — have tried to temper her output, but that seems to have only drawn more attention to her recently. Finally, this weekend, Conway announced that she is stepping down from the White House, while her husband, George Conway, resigned from The Lincoln Project.

Conway told The Washington Post that she is stepping down so that she will have more time to focus on her family, which many readers took to mean her relationship with Claudia. This came after the 15-year-old announced on social media that she is "officially pushing for emancipation."

"My mother's job ruined my life, to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer," Claudia tweeted. "Selfish. It's all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen."

Claudia has become a passionate political activist online over the last few months. She first came into the public eye for her commentary on the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests following the murder of George Floyd. After news outlets picked up her quotes, Claudia told her followers that her parents were "forcing" her to stop using social media altogether. However, she returned not long after, jumping right back into it by publicly asking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to "adopt" her. So far, Claudia has not posted any new updates besides her incredulous TikTok.