Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Makes Claim Mom Abused Her

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia has made claims that her mom abused her. Conway has long been an advisor to the Trump administration, but her husband George Conway is staunchly opposed to the current U.S. president. Their family drama seems to have started when 15-year-old Claudia tweeted out criticisms of Donald Trump, and her family, along with sharing video of their home life on TikTok.

On Aug. 6, Claudia tweeted, "TO ALL JOURNALISTS/REPORTERS/ANYONE IN THE MEDIA: DO NOT USE MY TRAUMA AS A MEANS FOR PUBLICITY OR PROFIT. IT’S SICKENING. I AM 15 YEARS OLD. EXPLOITING A MINOR PUBLICLY IS DISGUSTING." According to Celeb Magazine, Claudia claims that Conway allegedly had her arrested for making false statements about her. This may be related to accusations that Conway subjected Claudia to physical and emotional abuse. The outlet noted a video shared recently, wherein Claudia claimed that "so far" her 2020 has been full of "non-stop CPS investigations because (her) parents are abusive and mom got [her] arrested."

reminder that a third party vote is a vote for trump!! don’t feed into the fire. we must get him OUT. i am compelling my younger audience, if you can, to VOTE. every vote counts. — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 29, 2020

In addition to her own comments, Claudia has retweeted and shared comments of others that allude to her accusations against her parents. A tweet from one of her TikTok followers that Claudia shared read, "Claudia Conway just went live on TikTok and talked about how her mother has physically and emotionally abused her for years and had her arrested for fake assault charges a few weeks ago." The tweet added, "Someone get this girl emancipated STAT."

how do i get in touch with pro bono lawyers — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 6, 2020

Claudia's father has attempted to intervene, tweeting in July, "To journalists: @kellyannepolls and I do *not* consent to any communications between you and any of our minor children, including our daughter Claudia. So desist." Notably, Conway has remained fairly quiet about the whole situation, likely due to the close nature of working relationship with President Trump, and the scrutiny Claudia's accusations bring upon her. At this time, Claudia does not appear to be staying with her parents. According to a response comments on one of her social media posts, she advised her followers that she is currently "safe for now and staying with a friend in a different state."