Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Posts Anti-Donald Trump TikTok Clips, Support for Black Lives Matter

Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and George Conway, published several viral anti-Donald Trump videos on her TikTok page, showing support for Black Lives Matter. Conway has asked her daughter to remove the videos, as she works for the president, while her father, a conservative lawyer who regularly speaks out against Trump, asked journalists to "desist" from communicating with his minor children. Claudia appears intent to continue sharing her opinions online though, even telling her father "sorry your marriage failed" in a tweet.

In an interview with Insider, conducted with George sitting in the room, Claudia said she grew up in a "very very conservative family" and "decided to educate myself and think for myself." She describes her political opinions as "100% leftist and liberal" and credited TikTok for giving her the venue to get her messages out to "Gen Z kids."

"Growing up when your mom is Kellyanne Conway, it's really really hard to disassociate yourself with that image because people look at me and are like 'oh, that's Kellyanne Conway's daughter,' she must love Trump. In reality, I really don't," Claudia told Insider. She went on to say that her political views "could not be more opposite" of her mother's. However, she still respects and loves her parents. In fact, she considers her mother a "bada—" even though Conway asked her to remove the videos.

Claudia called her parents "the most generous, most well-educated people I have ever met" and she "looks up" to them. "My mom is the strongest person I know and she's 100% a feminist," she told Insider. "My dad completely supports what I'm doing and I think my mom does too, she's just not as open about it as my dad."

Claudia later told USA Today that social media has helped her and her friends become more informed on social and political issues. "I know a lot of my friends are so informed and I think they wouldn't be if it weren't for social media, which is why I think using one's platform for good and for the education of others is so, so important, especially in our day," she said. She noted her father is "pretty supportive" of her videos and her mother has "always taught me to stand up for what I believe in."

Claudia's TikTok videos mostly flew under the radar when compared to her father's anti-Trump messages on Twitter, until Monday when her videos were shared on Twitter by New York Times journalist Taylor Lorenz. Suddenly, Claudia found herself in the spotlight, prompting her father to tweet that he and Conway "do *not* consent to any communications between [journalists] and any of our minor children, including our daughter Claudia. So desist."

However, Claudia has now publicly asked her parents to "please stop shutting off my phone lol." She even wrote to her father, "You’re just mad that i’m finally getting my voice heard. sorry your marriage failed." In another tweet, Claudia wrote, "My parents, particularly my mother, are trying to silence me by getting me to delete my social media. Haha."