Kellyanne Conway Accidentally Mocks President Trump While Singing Taylor Swift Lyrics in Response to VMAs 2019 Remarks

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s attempt to diss Taylor Swift following her politically charged acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs 2019 inadvertently saw her mocking President Donald Trump. Appearing on Fox News Tuesday night, Conway defended the administration’s position against the Equality Act, which Swift vocally supports, by belting out into “You Need to Calm Down,” a song that lyrically and visually supports LGBTQ rights.

the absolute state of the discourse: kellyanne conway singing a new taylor swift record on fox news to describe “washington in a nutshell” pic.twitter.com/UVQTAP6Muy — Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) August 27, 2019

“I actually like the new Taylor Swift song,” Conway told Fox’s Martha MacCallum. “It’s called ‘You Need to Calm Down.’ I can sing it for you.”

Conway then went on to sing select lyrics from the song, getting some of the words a little wrong.

“If you say it on the street, that’s a knockout / If you put it in a tweet, that’s a cop-out,” she sang before adding, “I love that! That basically is Washington in a nutshell.”

Of course, the irony of her statement didn’t go unnoticed by social media, many of whom pointed out Trump’s own tactic of calling people out via tweet.

“She may want to tell 45 that,” one person wrote.

“Very surprised to see [Kellyanne Conway] bring this up since I’m pretty sure [Taylor Swift] was directing this to her boss,” another commented.

During her Tuesday appearance on the Fox series, Conway went on to slam Swift directly.

“I think when Hollywood and singers and all go political, it sounds in the moment like it’s very popular, and you’ve seen so many times where it backfires and it blows up,” she said. “But she’s also somebody who went up against President Trump head to head in the United States Senate race in Tennessee and lost handily. Marsha Blackburn is our United States senator now.”

Conway also took a jab at Swift’s fanbase, stating, “I would love to ask her audience if they even know what that is, [what] the Equality Act is and isn’t. She’s welcome to her opinion. I can tell you there’s a lot of poison pills in it.”

Conway’s jabs came after Swift accepted the award for Video of the Year at Monday night’s VMAs, using the opportunity to once again voice her support for the Equality Act, which protects the LGBTQ community from discrimination in public spaces.

During her speech, she stated, “I personally reject the President’s stance that his administration ‘supports equal treatment of all,’ but that the Equality Act, ‘in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental conscience rights.’” She added that the White Houses’ take “implies that there is something morally wrong with being anything other than heterosexual and cisgender.”