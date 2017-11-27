Family Crowdfunds for Woman’s Life After Surgery Leaves Her Chest Cavity Filled With Feces

The friends and family of Kelly Yeoman are using GoFundMe to raise £10,000 (around $13,000) to help her after a surgery left her “drowning in her own poo.”

The 34-year-old Yeoman has spent 11 weeks in the hospital in Bristol, England because her chest cavity is filled with feces and she struggles to breathe. She claimed a surgeon damaged her bowel while performing a routine procedure, reports The Sun. Yeoman is now being treated at Southmead Hospital.

Earlier this month, she posted a photo of an X-ray on Facebook, showing her organs barely visible.

“For those who don’t quite understand the extent of my condition, this is my X-ray, the whole thing is a picture of faecal loading can’t even see my organs,” she wrote. “And yes it’s all in my chest too, my diaphragm and lungs are so high up I can barely breathe.”

Her friends and family are scared that her bowel could rupture and they launched a GoFundMe account to help her. In 10 days, they’ve raised £8,799 (about $11,700) of their £10,000 goal.

“Due to a slip of the scalpel, during a minor surgical procedure, Kelly Yeoman’s bowel was knocked, leaving her with a collection of infection which required two further surgeries to correct,” her friends claimed on GoFundMe. “As a result, her bowel is now unable to function, she is now horrifically fecally impacted (as you can see in the X-ray, her body is literally filling with poo), she is regularly vomiting a foul mixture of her last meal and her own excrement, and she is struggling to breathe.”

According to the BBC, Yeoman went to St. Michael’s Hospital in Bristol for a check of endometriosis. Since then, she was moved to Southmead Hospital and has two further operations to help solve the problem.

“She is almost unrecognisable as our happy, strong and determined friend,” friend Peter Rankin told the BBC.

Carolyn Mills, the chief nurse at University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust, told the BBC that Yeoman didn’t speak with them about the procedure yet and plans to reach out soon.

“We are so sorry to hear that Kelly Yeoman has concerns and questions about her treatment at St Michael’s Hospital. She has not raised these with us since she had the procedure in August and this means that we’ve not had the chance to either talk to her or investigate those concerns,” Mills told the BBC. “We will now contact her to take this forward.”

