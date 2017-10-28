Kathy Griffin Puts TMZ Founder Harvey Levin’s Phone Number Online

On Saturday, Kathy Griffin blasted TMZ‘s television gossip reporter and founder, Harvey Levin, and released his personal phone number online.

In a 17-minute video posted to Twitter and YouTube, Griffin warns of Levin to the public with a passionate rant, while sharing a voice message he left her requesting to chat, which included the phone number of the gossip mogul.

“I just want you guys to know Harvey Levin, Harvey Levin a blogger, is very much in bed with everyone from Hollywood to Donald Trump,” she said. Doesn’t that bother you, that the President of the United States is talking to a gossip blogger?”

The comedian explains that she took the measures because TMZ helped “fuel the rage” against her after she took photos of a fake severed head resembling Donald Trump.

A federal investigation into Griffin because of the picture was subsequently opened, placing her on Interpol.

“I was on the no fly list for two months, so every single airport I have gone to, I have been detained alone,” she said. “They have done hit pieces on me to the point where it’s actually affected my career.”

Griffin then accused Levin of being “the gay male version of Kellyanne Conway” for previous comments he made to her in private, adding, “I just want everyone to know TMZ is very much in bed with this administration. I ran out of f–ks to give, Harvey.”

At the 8:30 mark on the video, Griffin goes on to add how the TMZ website is “misogynistic,” adding that Levin is someone who “lives to take women down.”

“Harvey Levin, have you ever done anything honorable, ever?”