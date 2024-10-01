Kate Middleton Appears in Public for the First Time Since Ending Chemotherapy Treatment

Last week, Kate Middleton made her first public appearance since finishing her chemotherapy treatment in Crathie, Scotland. The Princess of Wales attended a church service in the village on Sept. 22 alongside her husband Prince William, King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Photos of the family outing were published by The Sun.

Middleton wore her hair loose under a brown fedora as she arrived at Crathie Kirk for Sunday church services last weekend. The village is close to Balmoral Castle – the royal family's residence in Scotland where they often spend the late summer and early autumn on holiday. The location has taken on particular sentimental value since Queen Elizabeth II passed away there in September of 2022. However, this year the royal family also had good news to celebrate at Balmoral, with both Middleton and the king announcing positive outlooks on their respective cancer treatments.

Middleton made a triumphant return to work this month after staying out of the public eye for most of the year. On Sept. 9, she officially finished a round of chemotherapy and released a video saying that she would be getting back to work – albeit with a focus on her health.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," Middleton said at the time. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Middleton officially returned to work on Sept. 17 when she attended meetings at Windsor Castle for the first time this year. Royal reporters were overjoyed to see her name back on the schedule, though she did not make a flashy entrance on site. Days later, her trip to church in Crathie was her first real public appearance since she announced her progress.

The king has also reported progress on his cancer treatment, and has been cleared to return to work by his doctors with frequent check-ups. The royal family has warned that details on their treatment will not be released publicly, so the particulars remain mysterious.