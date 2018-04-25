President Trump Tweets Support for Kanye West: ‘Thank You, Very Cool’

President Donald Trump has thanked Kanye West for a streak of supportive tweets sent by the hip-hop artist.

West has been tweeting numerous messages to his followers in support of the controversial POTUS, and has been met with a wave of backlash. In particular, one message from the “Stronger” rapper caught Trump’s eye and elicited a response.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You don’t have to agree with Trump, but the mob can’t make me not love him,” West wrote. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Trump responded positively to the shoutout from West and quoted tweeted the message from his official account.

“Thank you Kanye, very cool!” Trump wrote.

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

West has said he did not vote in the 2016 presidential election but would’ve voted for Trump. He apparently didn’t see Trump’s response right away, but someone showed it to him via an Instagram post.

The 40-year-old rapper simply took a photo and shared it to his feed.

West has been lighting Twitter up in recent days with his random philosophical thoughts he described as a “real time” book.

“Oh by the way this is my book that I’m writing in real time,” he wrote on April 18. “No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.”

oh by the way this is my book that I’m writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

The conversation turned political on Wednesday when West began tweeting about Trump and even posted a photo of himself wearing one of Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” caps. In fact, West proudly showed off that the hat was signed by the POTUS himself.

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Photo Credit: Getty / Timothy A. Clary