Kaley Cuoco's Valentine's Tribute to Husband Karl Cook Gets Hilarious Response from 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Johnny Galecki

Actress Kaley Cuoco celebrated Valentine's Day on Sunday, showcasing her love for her husband. She posted a tribute to Karl Cook on Instagram, along with a photo of the two of them kissing while wearing facemasks. Cuoco made a playful comment about the time before their relationship, prompting a hilarious response from Johnny Galecki.

"Happy 5 years to the weirdest person I know! [laughing emoji][heart emoji] I don’t remember a moment before you entered my life.. what a boring life that must have been! I love you [Karl Cook]!" Cuoco wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. One of these comments, in particular, drew the attention of a former Big Bang Theory cast member.

"Um," Galecki commented in response, playfully referencing their time together. The two Big Bang Theory stars previously dated for two years while starring together on the long-running sitcom. They broke up but remained friends while continuing to work together.

"We dated really early on for almost two years," Cuoco told Dax Shepard during a November 2020 episode of Armchair Expert. "When we did the pilot, I was crushing so hard on Galecki, but he had a girlfriend. We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up. Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we’re closer today than we ever were."

Following their split, their Big Bang Theory characters got together in a highly-anticipated storyline. The on-screen characters fell in love and got married. Galecki also explained in 2013 that he and Cuoco are dear friends and that he didn't want their romantic history to distract from the story the sitcom was telling.

Cuoco and Cook started dating in spring 2016 and made their first public appearance as a couple in September. They got engaged on her birthday in November 2017 after nearly two years together. They later tied the knot on June 30, 2018. The ceremony took place at a horse stable near San Diego, California.

Family members and close friends attended the ceremony, a group that also included Galecki. He posted a heartfelt tribute to his fake wife and highlighted the vows exchanged during the ceremony. "Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife [Norman Cook] and [Karl Cook] whose words brought us all to tears last night," Galecki wrote via Instagram, per US Weekly. "So much love for you both."