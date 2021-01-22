Kaley Cuoco Teases Husband Karl Cook Over His New Haircut in Kissy Photo

✖

Kaley Cuoco's husband Karl Cook is rocking a much different look these days. The adorable couple took a photo together, but Cuoco couldn't help but point out her man's new choice of hairstyle. In her caption, she wrote, "I don't remember saying 'in sickness and health oh and mullets'," pointing out Cook's new haircut.

In the photo, Cuoco is facing the camera with a shocked look on her face, while Cook kisses her cheek. While the Big Bang Theory actresses hair looks per usual, Cook is clearly rocking a mullet. He responded by saying, "I don't think I have ever looked better actually, I feel completely comfortable in this look."

Cook recently surprised his wife with a custom-made mounting block from "salvaged wood" for her birthday. This was a big deal for her because of her passion for equestrian riding. The 35-year-old shared a video of her sitting on it with her Instagram followers and gushed over her husband in the process. "I think I'm the only girl that receives this kind of gift from her hubs a custom (YES he made it) mounting block made from salvaged wood, for our ranch, embedded with my horses actual shoes," she captioned her post.

She then explained to her followers, who weren't familiar with what a mounting block was, saying it's "something used to help get on your horse and it's nothing short of amazing!" While she was clearly excited about her birthday gift, Cook took a different approach in celebrating his wife online. Instead, he shared a hilarious photo of Cuoco sleeping in a chair, next to one of their dogs and fans loved every bit of it. The sweet pair are known for occasionally poking fun at each other publicly, and their followers love to chime in on the fun.

Cuoco grew to a new level of fame after playing her famous role of Penny on the Big Bang Theory. After 12 successful seasons, the cast said their goodbyes in 2019 when the last episode aired in May of that year. Since then, each cast member, including Cuoco have gone on to start other projects. Cuoco specifically moved on to play in the HBO Max hit drama The Flight Attendant. The drama tells the story of a young flight attendant who enjoys the perks of her job being able to travel the world for free, however, one day she runs into some life-changing trouble and does her best to figure out if she's the one responsible for things going south or not.