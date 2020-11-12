Kaley Cuoco Opens up About Filming 'Sensitive' Sex Scenes With Ex Johnny Galecki on 'The Big Bang Theory'

✖

Kaley Cuoco is detailing her thoughts on the "sensitive" sex scenes she and her ex, Johnny Galecki, who played her on-screen love interest for several seasons on Big Bang Theory, had to act out even after their real life breakup. The two started dating early on in the series for about two years, and eventually their characters started dating on screen as well. However, when they broke up, they still had to play characters who were together and Cuoco is convinced the writers wrote in more sex scenes just to mess with the former pair.

"We dated really early on for almost two years. When we did the pilot, I was crushing so hard on Galecki but he had a girlfriend," she said on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert according to PEOPLE. She then explained that when he and his girlfriend broke up, they began dating. "We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up. Luckily Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we're closer today than we ever were."

However, when the two broke up, she suspected that the show's creator, Chuck Lorre, specifically added in more scenes of the two engaging in intimate behavior, making it a little awkward for the former pair right after their split. "When we broke up obviously it was a little sensitive for a minute, but I remember those weeks that Chuck had written these episodes where all of a sudden our characters were like sleeping together every other second," she explained. "Johnny and I talk about it and I think [Chuck] did that on purpose — just to f— with us. If I was with him, I would ask because that came out of nowhere. All of a sudden these characters were all up on each other."

Big Bang Theory quickly became a fan-favorite after it's premiere date in 2007. After 12 successful seasons, the show finally wrapped it's last episode in 2019, leaving viewers both satisfied but sad. Jim Parsons who played the character of Sheldon Cooper on the hit comedy series, was the one who called the shots when it came to the shows ending. Parsons felt as if the show had reached its limit, that there wasn't anything more to explain or express. He also felt like venturing out to other projects, but had been so tied down to BBT for years, he was forced to skip out on other opportunities. While it was sad to see the cast go, fans are already ready for a reunion.