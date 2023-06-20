Johnsonville Recalls More Than 42,000 Pounds of Smoked Sausage

Johnsonville is voluntarily recalling more than 42,000 pounds of its "Beddar With Cheddar" sausages due to possible contamination. A recall notice shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) informed consumers that the ready-to-eat pork links are being pulled from store shelves as they may be contaminated with very thin strands of black plastic fibers, making them a hazard to consumers.

The recall affects approximately 42,062 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) "Beddar with Cheddar" pork sausage links. Produced on Jan. 26, 2023, the recalled products bear establishment number "EST. 34224" inside the USDA mark of inspection and are packaged in 14-oz. vacuum-packed packages. The packages have "Johnsonville BEDDAR with CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage links MADE WITH 100% PREMIUM PORK" printed on them, with a Best By 07/11/2023 C35 code date printed on the back. The recalled products were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. Images of the recalled product and its identifying features, including labels, can be found here.

(Photo: Johnsonville)

The multi-state recall was issued after Johnsonville, LLC, a Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin establishment, received a consumer complaint reporting the smoked sausage links contained very thin strands of black plastic fibers. However, Johnsonville noted in a press release the USDA believes the fibers pose a low risk of adverse health effects if consumed. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled sausages at this time, and the recall is designated Class II level meaning "a potential health hazard situation in which there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from eating the food" per the USDA.

The FSIS noted that it is concerned that some of the recalled products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. The agency has advised consumers not to eat the recalled Johnsonville "Beddar With Cheddar" sausages. The recalled product should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. In a statement, Johnsonville said "the safety of our consumer is our primary concern, which is why we're issuing the recall," adding that the company is "working with all affected retailers to ensure the recalled product featuring the above-mentioned information is removed from store shelves immediately."