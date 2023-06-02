Onion Rings Recalled

A recall of 39 cases of Rudolph's OnYums "Onion Flavored Rings" in 3 oz. containers have been issued by Rudolph Foods. A number of sensitive ingredients, including monosodium glutamate and artificial colors yellow 6, yellow 6 lake, blue 2 lake, blue 1 lake, and red 40 lakes, are suspected of being contained in the products, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products can cause serious or life-threatening allergic reactions in people with wheat allergies or severe sensitivities. A select number of Dollar Tree Stores offered Rudolph's 3 oz. OnYums "Onion Flavored Rings" in 17 states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. This recall involves Rudolph's OnYums "Onion Flavored Rings" in 3 oz. packaging with UPC # 0-24622-57106-9, and code date Aug. 3, 2023, with time stamps 02:00 – 04:30. The top right corner of the package contains this information. This problem has not yet been linked to any illnesses.

The recall was initiated by a retailer/customer who discovered the manufacturer inadvertently placed a Chile & Limon puffed wheat chip in packaging that did not indicate wheat ingredients. The Rudolph's OnYums "Onion Flavored Rings," 3 oz., recalled products are not to be consumed and should be returned to their purchase location for a full refund. During office hours Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm EST, April Pearson, Corporate Quality and Food Safety Manager at Rudolph Foods can be reached by phone at 214-566-0050.

If you like your snacks less salty and sweeter, keep an eye out for a recent multi-state salmonella outbreak related to Papa Murphy's raw cookie dough products. Papa Murphy's Chocolate Chip Cookie and S'mores Bars dough have been linked to 18 illnesses, including two hospitalizations, spanning six states – California, Idaho, Missouri, Oregon, Washington, and Utah. Although efforts to trace the specific source of the salmonella outbreak are ongoing, the FDA said in a release, "Based on epidemiological data collected by CDC, 12 of 14 cases report eating food from Papa Murphy's and nine people reported eating raw Chocolate Chip Cookie or S'mores Bars dough." Epidemiologists from the Oregon Health Authority are investigating an outbreak of illnesses caused by an identical strain of Salmonella. Between April 1 and April 21, Oregon patients reported symptoms ranging from 20 to 57 years old. Meanwhile, the Washington State Department of Health said they are investigating six cases – one each in the counties of Clark, King, Lincoln, Pierce, Spokane, and Whatcom – including one hospitalization. In four of those six cases, people reported eating raw take-and-bake cookie dough products from Papa Murphy's.