Fruit Sold at Costco Recalled

A popular frozen fruit product sold at Costco stores was recalled on Thursday, June 8, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is trying to get the word out. The product is called "Organic Daybreak Blend" and is a four-pound bag of mixed frozen fruit. It was produced by Wawona Frozen Foods, Inc., which voluntarily initiated the recall.

The FDA announced on Friday that Wawona's Daybreak Blend has been recalled because of possible contamination with Hepatitis A. The product contains organic strawberries grown in Mexico at a facility that has since detected the possible contamination. So far, no illnesses associated with this recall have been reported, and the FDA is hoping to spread the word before anyone can be infected. Consumers are asked to check their freezers and spread the warning to friends and family.

The recall applies to a 21 lots of product sold between April 15, 2022 and June 26, 2022, so the product would need to have been in your freezer for nearly a year at the least. The product was only sold in Costco Wholesale stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington. It can be identified by referencing the "use by date" as well as the lot code, listed below.

The first recalled "use by" date is Sept. 23, 2023. The affected lot codes are 20082D04, 20082D05, 20082D06, 20082D07 and 20082D08. The next date is Sept. 29, 2023 and the affected lot codes are 20088D04, 20088D05, 20088D06, 20088D07, 20088D08, 20088D09, 20088D10, 20088D11 and 20088D12. The third date is Sept. 30, 2023 and the affected lot codes are 20089D09, 20089D10, 20089D11 and 20089D12. Finally, the last "use-by" date is Oct. 18, 2023 and the affected lot codes are 20108D04, 20108D05, 20108D06, 20108D07 and 20108D08.

Customers who find they are in possession of the recalled product can return it to the store where they purchased it for a full refund, or else simply discard it. The lot codes have already been completely phased out of Wawona and Coscto's inventories, so there is no danger of buying recalled fruit at their stores now.

Hepatitis A is a serious virus that can lead to liver disease and can be dangerous to some individuals. According to the FDA, symptoms typically set in within 15 to 50 days after consuming contaminated food or water, and usually begin with a fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool. Those concerned they may be infected should contact their doctor immediately.