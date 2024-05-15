Frito Lay Recall Issued

Consumers hoping to cure their munchies with a bag of chips may be out of luck. "Out of an abundance of caution," Frito Lay on Monday voluntary recalled bags of SunChips and Munchies, as well as variety packs, in Canada due to possible salmonella contamination.

According to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the recall affects all sizes of SunChips Harvest Cheddar Flavour Multigrain Snacks and Munchies Original Snack Mix. Various multi-packs of the chips, as well as a Frito Lay Variety Packs Cheesy Mix, are also impacted by the recall. No other flavors of SunChips or Munchies are impacted. The recalled products have use by dates between July 16th and August 13th, 2024. The full list of recalled products, including sizes and UPC codes, can be found here.

The recall was issued as "the direct result of a seasoning supplier's notification that an ingredient supplied to it by a third party was potentially contaminated with salmonella," per a release. The company said that while "no salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito Lay Canada, the company has decided to recall these products out of an abundance of caution."

The CFIA gave the recall a Class 2 classification, indicating that "there is a moderate risk that consuming the food may lead to short-term or non-life threatening health problems." Consumption of products contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a common foodborne illness that can be serious and sometimes fatal in some people. Symptoms of salmonellosis – diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever – typically occur within 12 to 72 hours. Although the illness typically lasts four to seven days and doesn't require treatment, in rare cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to the blood stream, requiring the individual to be hospitalized. Young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of developing a more serious infection.

Due to the health risks associated with possible salmonella contamination, health officials advised that the recalled products should not be consumed, sold, served, or distributed. Frito Lay Canada said it is "working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to ensure the recalled products are removed from the marketplace."