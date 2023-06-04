Ice Cream Sandwiches Recalled

Ice cream sandwich eaters might get more than they bargained for if they bite into a Woolworths ice cream sandwich — and not in a good way. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (those countries' equivalent to the FDA in the U.S.), Woolworths Cookies & Cream Classic Ice Cream Sandwiches are being recalled due to metal fragments being discovered in the treats. It's unclear if the metal bits were found baked into the cookies/biscuits or mixed into the ice cream.

The affected sandwiches were sold in four packs of 440-milliliter volumes. There were sold at Woolworths locations in Australian states of Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, as well as the Australian Capital Territory. They can be identified with a "Best Before" date of Nov. 2, 2024 (formatted as 2.11.2024). The ice cream sandwiches originated within Australia.

(Photo: Food Standards Australia & New Zealand)

Obviously, eating metal fragments could cause serious health issues, so customers who've purchased the sweet treats shouldn't eat them. Instead, they should return the product to a Woolworths Supermarket or Woolworths Metro location, where a refund will be provided.

A full flyer concerning the recall can be found at this link. Woolworths shoppers can also contact the company at 1800 103 515 with questions about the Woolworths Cookies & Cream Classic Ice Cream Sandwiches recall. A full, regularly updated list of Food Standards Australia & New Zealand recalls can be found at this link. Woolworths also keeps a list of recalls for their shoppers on its official website.

