‘Parks and Recreation’ Stars Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza and Rashida Jones Reunite for Galentine’s Day in New Photo

Three Parks and Recreation cast members reunited on Wednesday for an early Galentine’s Day celebration.

Parks and Rec fans were treated to a fictitious holiday throw-back this week, as Aubrey Plaza posted a photo with Rashida Jones and Amy Poehler. The three actresses seemed to be out to dinner together, sitting close together in a restaurant. They were celebrating Leslie Knope’s favorite occasion in the show: Galentine’s Day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy galentines dayyyyyy,” Plaza wrote with a gift-wrapped heart emoji. The post picked up nearly 200,000 likes in just two hours, with fans delighted to see the stars back together again.

In the show’s canon, Galentine’s day falls officially on Feb. 13 every year. It allows revellers — mostly women — to celebrate their stable, platonic friendships before dedicating the following day to their love lives. The holiday features heavily in several seasons of the show.

Parks and Rec wrapped up its seventh and final season in 2015, bringing an end to one of the most beloved sitcoms of its era. The show had some massive stars in the cast, and turned lesser-known actors and actresses into household names. When Plaza joined the show, she had a long resume in Hollywood, but she did not have the universal recognition she has now.

Poehler was also a producer and writer on the show, which was co-created by Michael Schur. At the time, Schur was coming off of his work on The Office. He has since created The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and has several other projects under development at NBC.

Parks and Rec was beloved by critics as a wholesome and sweet series. It emphasized the bonds of friendship and the virtues of community-building. It also espoused a lot of feminist ideas, with Leslie Knope constant idolizing female public servants. Still, in recent weeks, the show has been back in the public consciousness for a distinctly different reason.

Recent scandals have Parks and Rec fans outraged at Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari and Rob Lowe. All are under fire for separate reasons, yet since they were all in the main cast of the series, fans feel it is tarnishing their memory of the sitcom. To make matters worse, Louis C.K. was also on the show for a while, and is a close personal friend of Poehler. Fans are finding it harder and harder to re-watch the show with the knowledge they have today.

The men of Parks and Rec ads really doing their most to tarnish the memory of Parks and Rec eh? At least we still have Nick Offerman and Adam Scott — Alan (@alan_maguire) February 12, 2019



“The men of Parks and Rec [are] really doing their most to tarnish the memory of Parks and Rec eh?” one fan tweeted this week. “At least we still have Nick Offerman and Adam Scott.”