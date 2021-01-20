Inauguration Day 2021: Shannon Sharpe Trolls Donald Trump as Former President Leaves Office

✖

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, which means Donald Trump is no longer president. NFL legend Shannon Sharpe expressed his excitement by trolling Trump on social media. The FS1 host went to Twitter to reveal how happy he was Trump is out of office. One of the tweets shows Biden serving an "L" to Trump and his family. In another tweet, Sharpe announced that he was looking forward to watching Trump leave.

"This is the 1st time in almost 5 yrs. I've actually turned my [TV emoji] on in my dressing rm, but I needed to see Trump take the slow, painful, lonely walk," Sharpe wrote. "One of the proudest days of my life." Sharpe has never been a big fan of Trump. While in office, Trump expressed his disappointment in players kneeling during the national anthem. When he said he was going to stop watching games when he sees players taking a knee, Sharpe had a message for him.

Pres Biden asked to work the Club tonite. Heard someone was having a going away dinner and wanted to serve them some of Club Shay Shay’s world famous Hot Ls #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/JbbVqGBL2o — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 20, 2021

“Players kneeling has nothing to do with disrespect, but to keep your bp dwn,” Sharpe tweeted, as reported by Sportscasting.com, “Don’t bother watching sporting events because players will be kneeling in large numbers." Sharpe also called out Trump for the Capitol Riots that took place earlier this month.

"Pres Trump and his minions are trying a coup attempt," Sharpe tweeted. "This is sedition. President Trump and a certain numbers (sic) of Republican Senators, Representatives have been heading dwn this path for 4 yrs and here we are. I need Black Lives Matter energy from law enforcement."

Damn it, I missed it 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/wypdOjsyhr — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 20, 2021

Sharpe is very happy Biden won the election and credits LeBron James for getting him in office. "[LeBron James] and Stacey Abrams registered so many people to vote," Sharpe stated. "It was him that said, 'You know what? Open up these arenas and make them polling stations.'" Biden, 78, was the Vice President of the United States from 2009-2017. He also served as a U.S. Senator from Delaware from 1973-2009.