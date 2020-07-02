Families of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan Issue Statement About Funeral Services

The families of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan have issue a statement on the funeral service details for the late children of Lori Vallow. In the statement shared by East Idaho News, The Ryan, Vallow-Woodcock and Boudreaux families explained that, at this time, they are not able to make funeral arrangements, as the bodies of the JJ and Tylee have not been released by the authorities due to ongoing investigations.

"To the countless people who have loved and come to love our angels, JJ and Tylee, we Thank You for the endless prayers and kind words of encouragement," The families wrote. "You have truly uplifted and carried us through this nightmare. For that, we can never express the depth of our gratitude. We are humbled by the kindness of strangers and unity shown in hopes of finding the kids." The statement went on to address the death of the children, as their remains were found on the property of Chad Daybell, their mother's new husband.

"On June 9th our worst fears were confirmed with discovery of our beloved Tylee Ashlyn Ryan, 16 and Joshua Jaxon Vallow, 7," the families stated. "We are utterly devastated trying to comprehend how our children, full of brilliant light and jubilance for life, ended at the hands of those who were supposed to love and protect them. We look toward our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, to give us even the tiniest bit of relief from this unfathomable pain and ultimately find some amount of peace."

The families went on to state that they "have utmost faith in the judicial process and are confident justice will prevail." The statement continued: "We want to express our immeasurable gratitude to the numerous law enforcement agencies and officers who tirelessly worked this case amongst all the others within this tangled web. Like us, many want to bid final farewell to JJ and Tylee. All plans are pending since their bodies have not been released, nor an estimated date is given. Upon release, we plan public services to be held in Rexburg ID., Phoenix AZ., then Lake Charles, LA. Please be assured once memorial details are finalized a public statement will be released."

"God bless all of you for the continued outpouring of love and comfort towards our families. We will never forget how blessed we are to live in a society of immense compassion especially during these challenging times," the statement concluded. "We ask you to continue to respect our families’ wishes of privacy during this difficult time."

Both Daybell and Vallow have been arrested and are currently behind bars. Daybell was charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Vallow has been charged with desertion of children and,more recently, two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. They both remain in jail on $1 million bail.