JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan: Timeline of Their Disappearances

The timeline for the disappearance of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan has taken a tragic direction, with the case of the missing children turning into a murder investigation. Recently, the brother and sister's remains were founds on the Idaho property of their mother Lori Vallow's new husband, Chad Daybell. Daybell is an author who has self-published around two dozen books on the end of the world, and has been described as a kind of "doomsday cult" leader of a group known as Preparing a People. Vallow once appeared with Daybell in a 2018 Preparing a People podcast titled "Time to Warrior Up." The group's website has since been taken down, but the NY Daily News noted that is previously included a disclaimer denying any and all involvement in the "missing children, nor any nefarious, criminal, illegal, or occult activities." Scroll down to read more about the time that lead to Daybell and the children's mother being investigated for murder.

Last Seen (Photo: CBS News) Tylee was last seen on Sept. 8, 2019. She was photographed at while at Yellowstone National Park with JJ, Lori, and Lori's brother, Alex Cox. JJ was last seen on Sept. 23, 2019., 12 days after the last time his sister was seen alive. This was his final day attending Kennedy Elementary school. Vallow told the school that she was going to be home-school him. He was never seen again. prevnext

Denial of Disappearance Over the next two months, family members grew concerned about the children's well-being. On Nov. 26, 2019 the Rexburg Police Department performed a wellness check at Lori's home after JJ’s grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock, reported that they had not heard from him in months. Vallow told the police that JJ was visiting relatives in Arizona. prevnext

Growing Police Concern (Photo: CBS News) On Dec. 20, 2019, the Rexburg Police Department announced that they were going to be a doing an official and formal search for JJ and Tylee. They stated that they believed the disappearance of the two children to be related to the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad's recently deceased wife, after an investigation of death determined that it was "suspicious death." Police stated in a press release that neither Lori Vallow or Chad Daybell were cooperating with them. prevnext

Tracked to Hawaii On Jan. 25, authorities tracked Lori Vallow and Daybell to Kauai, Hawaii. Vallow had once lived there with her family. The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office issued an order requiring Vallow to "physically produce Tylee and J.J. to the Idaho Department of Welfare in Rexburg, Idaho, or to the Rexburg Police within five days of being served with the order." The local authorities in Hawaii served the order. prevnext

Lori Vallow Arrested (Photo: CBS News) Vallow remained in Hawaii and missed the 5 p.m. Jan. 30 deadline to produce JJ and Tylee for either the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare or the Rexburg Police Department. On Jan. 30, she was arrested and charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children and misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt. She vowed to fight an extradition order, but on March 5 she was finally taken back to Idaho. prevnext

Daybell Arrested Three months later, on June 9, Daybell was arrested and charged with two counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. This came after police got a search warrant for his property, but at the time they did not specify what exactly they were searching for. prevnext