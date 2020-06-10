Onlookers Heartbroken After JJ Vallow's Remains Found on Chad Daybell's Property
Onlookers are absolutely heartbroken after it was reported that the remains of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow have been found on Chad Daybell's Idaho property. Vallow and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan went missing in the fall of 2018. Months passed without the children being seen, but their mother Lori and Daybell — her new husband — continued to claim that they were alive and well.
Authorities took Lori into custody earlier this year, after she failed to prove that the children were in their custody and unharmed. She had been charged with child abandonment and obstructing the investigation. Daybell was arrested Tuesday, on suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence, per CBS News. In the wake of the new evidence, it is possible that the two of them could face new charges. Those who have been following the case online have been expressing their sorrow over the news of the discovered remains. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
BREAKING: Woodcock and Ryan family confirm the worst. JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan found dead. Official statements will come from authorities. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/zSCMYANeLD— Justin Lum Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) June 10, 2020
Just awful! 😢💔— Jenn Bug (@JennBugajski) June 10, 2020
It’s now been confirmed that one of the two bodies uncovered on Chad Daybell’s property is JJ Vallow💔😭 poor kid... he did not deserve this. I’ll never understand.— Kendall Rae💫 (@KendallRaeOnYT) June 10, 2020
Rest In Peace JJ Vallow 🕊 pic.twitter.com/2KQ6WsTJZf
No 😭 I can't understand how someone can do that to their children. 😭😭😭 RIP Sweet Angels.— Krisi 🌻🌻🌻 (@Klbfl2002) June 10, 2020
My heart breaks for these children. Story after story of beautiful innocent lives being taken by monsters that should be protecting them.— can’tbebothered (@tbebothered) June 10, 2020
So sad, I can’t say I’m shocked...but I am truly saddened. Her family was in such denial. Justice for JJ and Tylee 💔 💔— Loretta (@LiveLoveLoretta) June 10, 2020
I am so sad, I was really hoping the kids were alive 💔💔💔😢😢— K_Ber_ (@_KrisBert) June 10, 2020
How any mother could ever in her life harm her babies....it’s incomprehensible!!!— Christine Anderson (@ando6571) June 10, 2020
Disgusting! How can an adult, let alone the parent, do this to children! I can't even put into words all the emotions this brings up!— Elena Brownfield (@Ebrownfield) June 10, 2020
That's just horrible! I've been following this for a while now and I just knew the kids were dead... sad.— Ana (@oheauxana) June 10, 2020
I was hoping that they were still alive. I have been following the case for awhile now always thinking that they would be found alive. 😞💔— Liza K (@LizaJGabriel77) June 10, 2020
Been following this story for a while now, really heartbreaking news but was a feeling I had deep down.
Insanely disgusting people to do this— Ryan (@imOverDDoS) June 10, 2020
So sad and disgusting a mom would do this!— Leah Mendieta (@MendietaLeah) June 10, 2020
Pray for the family of these young souls 🙏🙏🙏 my heart breaks for them— Cheyenne Stevenson (@Chychyz) June 9, 2020
This is so incredibly sad— Michelle L Evans (@michellelevans) June 9, 2020