Onlookers Heartbroken After JJ Vallow's Remains Found on Chad Daybell's Property

Onlookers are absolutely heartbroken after it was reported that the remains of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow have been found on Chad Daybell's Idaho property. Vallow and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan went missing in the fall of 2018. Months passed without the children being seen, but their mother Lori and Daybell — her new husband — continued to claim that they were alive and well.

Authorities took Lori into custody earlier this year, after she failed to prove that the children were in their custody and unharmed. She had been charged with child abandonment and obstructing the investigation. Daybell was arrested Tuesday, on suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence, per CBS News. In the wake of the new evidence, it is possible that the two of them could face new charges. Those who have been following the case online have been expressing their sorrow over the news of the discovered remains. Scroll down to see what they are saying.