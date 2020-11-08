Jimmy Carter Says Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Will Bring 'Positive Change' to the US

✖

Former president Jimmy Carter delivered high praise to president-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris after the 2020 Presidential Election was called to an end. In a statement released by The Carter Center, the former president called the pair a "positive change" for America.

"Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," the 39th president's statement read. "We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation."

Please see the statement from Jimmy Carter below. pic.twitter.com/VTkkHETZCQ — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 7, 2020

It's not the first time that Carter has placed his support behind Biden during the election season. According to Fox News, the former president was in office when Biden was just a young senator in Delaware, with Biden becoming chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee under Bill Clinton. Carter's statement of support for Biden came back in August and referenced their early days.

"Joe Biden was my first and most effective supporter in the senate. For decades, he's been my loyal and dedicated friend," Carter said in August during the DNC. "Joe has the experience, character and decency to bring us together. ... You deserve a person with integrity and judgment. Someone who's 100% fair, someone who's committed to what is best for the American people. Joe is that kind of leader, and he's the right person for this moment in our nation's history."

Biden accepted his role as president-elect on Saturday night after a long week of delayed starts and slow counts. While Donald Trump intends to exhaust his legal options over vote counts in states like Georgia and Arizona. His comments Saturday echoed sentiments shared by Carter and teased throughout the week.

"Folks, the people of this nation have spoken. They've delivered us a clear victory. A convincing victory. A victory for we the people. We've won it with the most votes ever cast on a presidential ticket in the history of the nation: 74 million," Biden said. "I'm humbled by the trust and confidence you placed in me. I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify. Who doesn't see red states or blue states, but only the United States.

"Let this grim era of demonization begin to end, here and now. The refusal of Democrats and Republicans to cooperate with one another, it's not some mysterious force beyond our control. It's a decision, a choice we made. And if we can decide not to cooperate, then we can decide to cooperate," Biden continued.

Trump's legal battles are unlikely to change the outcome of the current vote, with Pennsylvania sending Biden over the cliff. That said, he has vowed to fight the election results and has refused to concede.