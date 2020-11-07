Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Shares First Photo With President-Elect Following Win

✖

Joe Biden's granddaughter is sharing a tender moment on social media just moments after their family learned the former Vice President was elected as the 46th President of the United States. On Saturday afternoon, Naomi Biden, the daughter of his son Hunter, took to Twitter to share a touching snapshot of the entire family hugging the President-Elect alongside a simple caption: "11.07.20."

The photo, which features several Biden family members, shows the 77-year-old embracing all of them as he grins at the camera. The snap racked up more than 162,000 likes and more than 21,000 total shares between retweets and quoted retweets as of this writing. With several Americans taking to the comments section, The Good Doctor actress Tamlyn Tomita replied, "Thank you for sharing your family's joy with us — it is now our nation's joy."

The 26-year-old Columbia law student has not only been an outspoken advocate for her grandfather throughout the years, but she has remained a steadfast figure at his side throughout the years. Named after his 1-year-old daughter, who died in 1972 alongside his first wife, Neilia, Naomi has had the opportunity to attend significant events with Biden while serving as VP during the Obama Administration. Attending different international trips with her grandparents, Naomi has visited several countries, including New Zealand, Turkey and China, among a few.

After a lengthy and hard-wrought election season and four-day review of remaining votes in a handful of states, the race between Trump and the former vice president was officially called Saturday morning. Following the Nov. 3 election, voters elected Biden as their 46th President of the United States, per projections after analysts found Pennsylvania propelling him over the necessary 270 electoral vote outset.

In a written statement Saturday, Biden said he was "honored and humbled" by the trust the nation has put in him and Madam Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris. "In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America," Biden said. "With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do if we do it together.

While Biden is the projected winner of the election and will be inaugurated Jan. 20, 2021, Trump has already stated he and his campaign will dispute many of the outcomes by requesting a recount of several states in question or challenge the court's decision. So far, he has not conceded and alleges, without any proof, of widespread voter fraud favoring Biden.