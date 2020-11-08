CNN Anchor Jake Tapper Urges Donald Trump Supporters 'Who Love Him' to Step in Amid Election Rants
CNN anchor, Jake Tapper is urging Donald Trump's supporters to step in amid the president's recent rants on social media, maintaining, in unverified claims, that he has won the election over President-Elect, Joe Biden. In a tweet shared Saturday evening to his official account, the award-winning reporter and author quoted a message from the president alongside a plea: "Those who love him need to step in and stop this. Honestly, it's sad."
The appeal from Tapper came after the former reality TV-star-turned-president took to Twitter with a series of tweets Saturday afternoon before and after golfing in Virginia. However, the president's claims have since been opposed by Twitter with a disclaimer writing, "This claim about election fraud is disputed."
Those who love him need to step in and stop this.
Honestly it’s sad. https://t.co/slaBVwkQCz— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2020
71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020
Twitter links out to a moment, encouraging readers to educate themselves about the realities of voter fraud, stating: "With ballot-counting continuing and the presidential race being called for Joe Biden, experts and officials say there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 US election. The election process is secure and voter fraud of any type is incredibly rare according to The Associated Press and Reuters."
Tapper's plea sparked a number of responses from social media, including many of whom took to the comments section to argue about Trump's supporters and the false claims. Scroll through to see how Americans are reacting to the request.
'That's going to be nobody'
Yeah Jake that’s going to be nobody. Nobody meets the criterion you just outlined.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 7, 2020
Kumail Nanjiani took to the comments section to let Tapper know that wasn't going to happen any time soon. "This is what happens when your whole life is transactional and you have nothing else to give..." tweeted one fan to the actor, while another chimed in, "Twitter should just shut down his account. He's tweeting false information and fomenting violence."
Puerto Rico sends its regards...
November 7, 2020
One user threw it back to 2017 when Trump threw paper towels to a crowd of Puerto Ricans at a relief center in the hurricane-ravaged territory earlier this week and lauded federal relief efforts. The gesture was widely criticized, though Trump defended the actions stating: "They had these beautiful, soft towels. Very good towels."
Up for debate
This is a confusing claim because his votes were counted by the same people, in the same rooms, with the same machines and same observers as Biden’s. So how are votes for him “legal” while votes for Biden “illegal”?— Carla Barokas (@CarlaBarokas) November 7, 2020
Others took to Tapper's tweet to dispute Trump's claims of the voting process being marred by fraud. "I just want to say that it's okay to lose an election but it is definitely not okay for the lame duck President of the United States to scream on Twitter in all caps about election fraud and not having observers in the counting rooms," Dr. Eugene Gu wrote. "This dangerously undermines our democracy."
'No one loves him'
That’s the thing- there is no one around him who actually loves him— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) November 7, 2020
Many challenged Tapper's tweet, mentioning that no one loves him — especially after his divisive comments about Mexicans, Muslims, women, the disabled and more, including asking congressional lawmakers why the U.S. should accept immigrants from "s—hole" countries. "He's a sad lonely man and if he wasn't so horrible I'd probably feel sorry for him," wrote one Twitter user. Meanwhile, another added, "Apparently 70 million Americans would disagree!! "
'Save him from an ignominious exit'
Those who love him need to save him from an ignominious exit he may one day regret.— Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) November 7, 2020
While his supporters have remained relatively mum online, one fan joked it would "take more than two people," followed up by another retorting, "Who's the second one?" alongside an illustration of Trump looking at himself in the mirror.
Who's the second one? pic.twitter.com/AzW6xCmY0S— Dan Signer (@DanSigner) November 7, 2020
Biden as President-Elect
Officially declared on Saturday morning after a lengthy and hard-wrought election season, the race between Trump and the former vice president ended with former Vice President Joe Biden being elected as the 46th President of the United States, per projections that found Pennsylvania thrusting the now President-Elect over the necessary 270 electoral vote outset.0comments
In a written statement Saturday, Biden said he was "honored and humbled" by the trust the nation has put in him and Madam Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris. "In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America," Biden said. "With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do if we do it together."
While Biden is the projected winner of the election and will be inaugurated Jan. 20, 2021, Trump has already stated he will dispute many of the outcomes by requesting a recount of several states in question or challenge the court's decision. So far, he has not conceded and alleges, without any proof, of widespread voter fraud favoring Biden.