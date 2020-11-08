CNN Anchor Jake Tapper Urges Donald Trump Supporters 'Who Love Him' to Step in Amid Election Rants

CNN anchor, Jake Tapper is urging Donald Trump's supporters to step in amid the president's recent rants on social media, maintaining, in unverified claims, that he has won the election over President-Elect, Joe Biden. In a tweet shared Saturday evening to his official account, the award-winning reporter and author quoted a message from the president alongside a plea: "Those who love him need to step in and stop this. Honestly, it's sad."

The appeal from Tapper came after the former reality TV-star-turned-president took to Twitter with a series of tweets Saturday afternoon before and after golfing in Virginia. However, the president's claims have since been opposed by Twitter with a disclaimer writing, "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

Those who love him need to step in and stop this. Honestly it’s sad. https://t.co/slaBVwkQCz — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2020

71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Twitter links out to a moment, encouraging readers to educate themselves about the realities of voter fraud, stating: "With ballot-counting continuing and the presidential race being called for Joe Biden, experts and officials say there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 US election. The election process is secure and voter fraud of any type is incredibly rare according to The Associated Press and Reuters."

Tapper's plea sparked a number of responses from social media, including many of whom took to the comments section to argue about Trump's supporters and the false claims. Scroll through to see how Americans are reacting to the request.