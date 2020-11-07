'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Congratulates Joe Biden, Calls Him 'Truly Decent and Moral'

✖

Meghan McCain and daughter of late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain took to social media on Saturday morning to congratulate Joe Biden after he was projected by the Associated Press and CBS to become the 46th President of the United States. In a post shared to her Instagram, the new mom and host of ABC's The View shared her enthusiasm for the President-Elect, stating he was one of the most "truly decent and moral" men she's ever had the privilege of knowing. Hoping he would lead the country toward "healing and bipartisanship," McCain shared the message alongside several snaps with Biden.

The enthusiasm for Biden didn't stop there as McCain took to Twitter to also weigh in on the win, admitting she was happy on a "personal note" to "having a president who respects POW's who have been captured." Notably, current sitting president, Donald Trump criticized the late senator, before and after his death for denying a Republican-led reversal of the Affordable Care Act, among other matters. In addition to attacking the former POW's character, Trump suggested he was not, in fact, a war hero despite being captured and tortured while serving in the U.S. military in Vietnam.

The senator's daughter went on to criticize the current U.S. leader for his divisive rhetoric after former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer said the president deserves "days, if necessary to absorb the emotional aspect of his loss before demanding a concession" during an appearance on Fox News. "President Trump put so many Americans through completely unnecessary and sadistic emotional pain — time and time again for no other reason than he is a sick person," McCain wrote in the tweet. "Now he wants to have a pity party because America is done with it? There’s no crying in baseball, snowflakes!"

McCain's mother and wife of late Sen. John McCain also took to social media to share her thoughts on the Biden's win, admitting it was "time to move beyond politics" to build a stronger nation. "I know Joe will unify the country toward a better future," Cindy tweeted, earlier sharing in the week how this was her first election without the late senator by her side. Revealing she missed him "so much," she asked fans and supporters to "honor his legacy" by voting.

After a lengthy and hard-wrought election season and four-day review of remaining votes in a handful of states, the race between Trump and former Vice President Biden was officially called Saturday morning. Following the Nov. 3 election, voters elected Biden to become the 46th President of the United States, as per projections after analysts found Pennsylvania pushing him over the requisite 270 electoral vote threshold. While Biden is the projected winner of the election and will be inaugurated come January 2021, Trump has already expressed he and his campaign will challenge many of the outcomes by requesting a recount or challenging the court's decision. So far, he has no conceded and is alleging, without evidence, of widespread voter fraud favoring Biden.