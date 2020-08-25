Jacob Blake's Uncle Wants Attempted Murder Charge for Wisconsin Cop Who Shot Him 7 Times at Close Range

✖

The nation has been following the story of, Jacob Blake a Black Wisconsin man who was shot seven times at close range by a White Cop, and now, Blake's uncle — Justin Blake — says he wants the officer to be charged with attempted murder. TMZ reports that it spoke with Justin, who told the outlet that there was "absolutely no justification" for the shooting, and that the officer deserves to be held accountable. He also confirmed that Blake's three children witnessed the incident, and that they are "traumatized."

The shooting happened on Sunday in Kenosha, with bystanders capturing it on camera. Blake is seen approaching his SUV with two officers following behind him, guns drawn. Witnesses have said that he was trying to break up a fight when the officers first arrived. As he attempts to enter, one of the officers grabs his shirt, and then eventually opens fire. Blake was shot in the back multiple times, and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital. He has since been upgraded from serious to stable condition, but he doctors have said that he is likely paralyzed from the waist down. CNN reports that Blake is still in intensive care. Both officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, and the shooting is being investigated.

Police shooting victim Jacob Blake is suffering paralysis from the waist down, according to his father. He is unsure if the paralysis is permanent or whether Blake could recover some movement in the future, @sarasidnerCNN reports. Follow live updates: https://t.co/oM0XWiBbp8 pic.twitter.com/XRIYFb2P0f — CNN (@CNN) August 25, 2020

Notbaly, CNN also spoke with Justin Blake, who told the outlet that the video of his nephew being shot by a police officer "literally took my breath away." Justin went on to say, "You're looking at somebody you know, love, trust and respect and are proud of, but you can't help them. You sort of have to remove yourself in order to maintain your sanity." He spoke very fondly of Blake, calling him a good father and a hard-working man.

"Thank God he's alive," Justin said. "We're just praying for a great recovery, that he may have a great quality of life and that his father, my brother can enjoy him." He added, "We want justice and we're going to get justice. We're going to demand justice, but we're going to do that without tearing up our own communities." There is currently no word on if the officers will face charges.