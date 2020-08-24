Jacob Blake: Wisconsin Police Shoot Black Man 7 Times at Close Range in Upsetting Video

✖

Wisconsin state authorities are investigating why police officer shot Jack Blake, a Black man, in front of his family in Kenosha on Sunday night. Two officers have been put on leave following the shooting, according to a report by CNN. Black remains in serious condition, and is fighting for his life.

The police shooting of Blake took over social media from Sunday night into Monday morning, after a video was posted by his family's civil rights attorney, Ben Crump. The highly graphic footage shows Blake getting into the driver's seat of an SUV when police shot him in the back, though he did not seem to be threatening them or anyone else. The attack led to protests throughout the state late into Sunday night.

The police were reportedly responding to a call about a domestic disturbance on Sunday evening when they shot Blake. The details are still thin, but Blake appeared to be unarmed and walking away from the police, as they followed with weapons trained on him. Although the police caught up with Blake easily, instead of detaining him they fired seven shots into his back while holding onto his tank top.



After Blake goes limp in the video, a car horn blairs, suggesting that he fell onto it in the SUV. A woman approaches and begins wailing, jumping up and down in front of the officers. The clip was filmed by a neighbor across the street, Raysean White, he told reporters that he saw Blake put one of his children into the car before he started filming as well.

"The police want everybody to know they're out here to protect and serve, but you guys are constantly giving us -- Black people, in particular -- reasons not to let you guys protect and serve," White told CNN. "We don't want you guys around because we are scared for our lives. You come to an incident to disarm an argument, and this Black man gets shot. It wasn't supposed to go down that."

The shooting came as Black Lives Matter protests continue around the U.S., made up overwhelmingly of peaceful calls for police reform or police abolition. On Sunday, those protests hite hard in Kenosha — a city of about 100,000 people on the coast of Lake Michigan. Demonstrators flooded the streets to demand justice for the shooting of Blake, leading local authorities to institute a curfew.

Crump is representing Blake and his family, though it is not clear yet what kind of case against the city or hte police department they intend to pursue. Crump is a well-known civil rights attorney who has handled other prominent cases, including that of George Floyd.