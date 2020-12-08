Ivanka Trump Shares Photo of Dad Donald Trump on Mount Rushmore and Social Media Has Thoughts

Ivanka Trump set social media ablaze Monday after she shared a photo of her father, President Donald Trump, in front of Mount Rushmore. Taken from a campaign rally over the summer to mark Independence Day, the image showed the president smiling in front of the controversial monument, his face strategically placed alongside the past commanders-in-chief depicted on Mount Rushmore – George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

The image was similar to one shared by the president in August. At the time, he had denied a report from the New York Times alleging that the White House had reached out to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in 2019 to inquire about adding President Trump to Mount Rushmore. According to the report, having his profile added to the monument is his "dream," and an interview with Noem from 2018 showed that Trump had made the inquiry before. The president also reportedly suggested his addition to the monument during a rally in Youngstown, Ohio in 2017.

Amazing photo of @realDonaldTrump during his visit to Mount Rushmore on July 3, 2020 (📷 AP /Alex Brandon) pic.twitter.com/indAz62v6B — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 7, 2020

The president, however, denied the New York Times' report. Responding on Twitter at the time, he said that it was "never suggested." He added that "based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!"

Amid the president's history with Mount Rushmore, it was no surprise that his daughter's Monday tweet caused quite the stir on social media. Shared alongside a caption lauding the photo as "amazing," the post drew in plenty of responses, some seeming to think that it wasn't quite as "amazing" as Trump seemed to suggest.