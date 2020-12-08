Ivanka Trump Shares Photo of Dad Donald Trump on Mount Rushmore and Social Media Has Thoughts
Ivanka Trump set social media ablaze Monday after she shared a photo of her father, President Donald Trump, in front of Mount Rushmore. Taken from a campaign rally over the summer to mark Independence Day, the image showed the president smiling in front of the controversial monument, his face strategically placed alongside the past commanders-in-chief depicted on Mount Rushmore – George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.
The image was similar to one shared by the president in August. At the time, he had denied a report from the New York Times alleging that the White House had reached out to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in 2019 to inquire about adding President Trump to Mount Rushmore. According to the report, having his profile added to the monument is his "dream," and an interview with Noem from 2018 showed that Trump had made the inquiry before. The president also reportedly suggested his addition to the monument during a rally in Youngstown, Ohio in 2017.
Amazing photo of @realDonaldTrump during his visit to Mount Rushmore on July 3, 2020 (📷 AP /Alex Brandon) pic.twitter.com/indAz62v6B— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 7, 2020
The president, however, denied the New York Times' report. Responding on Twitter at the time, he said that it was "never suggested." He added that "based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!"
Amid the president's history with Mount Rushmore, it was no surprise that his daughter's Monday tweet caused quite the stir on social media. Shared alongside a caption lauding the photo as "amazing," the post drew in plenty of responses, some seeming to think that it wasn't quite as "amazing" as Trump seemed to suggest.
Pretty sure that they do not put impeached, one-term Presidents on Rushmore. pic.twitter.com/1xpMgCvijW— Brett 🍃 (@cthulhubrett) December 7, 2020
Mount Rushmore is a monument for real presidents, not bad actors who are impeached for extorting allies, like Daddy’s endless failed scheme to steal re-election.— Dave #BidenHarris2020 #EndRacism #TeamPelosi (@zflowrpowr) December 7, 2020
Your father’s legacy will be that of a failed president.— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 7, 2020
Mount Russiamore is the new Mount Rushmore. 😀 pic.twitter.com/p82uz1JGBp— Anonommess (@smilemorefolks) December 7, 2020
Less tweeting. More packing. https://t.co/NccrpIzemX— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 7, 2020
Love this!!!!! https://t.co/J0OETpmWDm— Corinne Snyder (@CorinneSnyder11) December 7, 2020
ma'am, an amazing photo of the only 5 people in South Dakota who don't currently have COVID.— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 7, 2020
His face will NEVER be added to Mount Rushmore.
The Narcissism in Trump's family is extraordinary.— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) December 7, 2020
Good start Ivanka. I completed photoshopping your fantasy. pic.twitter.com/c9pMkN0eG8— American Liberal #TurnTheSenateBlue 🌊🌊🌊 (@AmerLiberal) December 7, 2020
Way before anything was mentioned about the possibility of @realDonaldTrump being added to Mount Rushmore I had a very vivid dream that it was added to the right side. It will be added. Absolutely no doubt.— Morrigan1033 (@SJE4RAMS) December 7, 2020
i know that everything about this is terrible but goddamn this photographer is good https://t.co/luLntcbsgH— sheldon 🐳🦑 (@failedeboy) December 7, 2020
I just threw up in my mouth a little... 🤢 https://t.co/XBrU9sHeIN— Spider John ☠ (@_SpiderJohn__) December 7, 2020
A monument for 282 078 dead Americans should be built for the millions of grieving families. They had to let them die alone.— ✨☮💙 Kim Ruxton 💙☮✨ (@KimRuxton) December 7, 2020
Amazingly narcissistic, but totally on brand.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 7, 2020