Trump's Mount Rushmore Fourth of July Celebration With No Social Distancing Sparks Controversy

Despite a surge in coronavirus cases across the country, President Donald Trump's Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore on Friday will continue as planned, spurring controversy on social media. Less than a month after his Tulsa, Oklahoma rally, which itself has been tied to a number of confirmed coronavirus cases, the president and an estimated 7,500 other spectators will head to the granite monolith in the Black Hills of western South Dakota.

Those in attendance will be treated to fireworks show over the 60-foot-tall carvings of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt, something that hasn't been done in a decade due to fears of wildfires. Wildfires, however, are proving to be a minor concern in comparison to other worries. According to NPR, despite South Dakota ranking 11th among the 34 states considered by the Harvard Global Health Institute to be prone to "potential community spread," those attending the spectacle will not be required to wear face masks or practice social distancing, with South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem stating that "those folks that have concerns" can simply choose to "stay home."

The decision to follow through with the event, including the hazardous fireworks show, is now at the center of controversy. Across social media, people are criticizing the decision, citing concerns that the event is a threat to public health. Scroll down to see the discussions taking place.