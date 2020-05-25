Ivanka Trump Memorial Day Photo Posted, Social Media Chimes in Immediately
Ivanka Trump's photo commemorating Memorial Day is generating plenty of talk on social media. On Monday, to mark the national holiday, Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter, took to Twitter to share her own tribute to the military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
God bless our fallen heroes. 🇺🇸
God bless the families of the men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom. 🇺🇸
God bless all who have served. 🇺🇸
God bless America. 🇺🇸#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/2kj5ZJnGhE— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 25, 2020
Sharing a photo of grave adorned with small American flags, Trump markers asked God to bless "our fallen heroes," as well as "the families of the men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom" and all others who have served. In a final patriotic note, she also asked that "God bless America."
Unsurprisingly, the photo, which may have seemed like an otherwise fitting way to commemorate the solemn occasion, sparked debate. While many applauded Trump’s tribute, several others responded by discussing Trump’s own history of receiving medical exemption from the military due to bone spurs and slamming the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say about Trump’s post.
Means a lot from someone whose family has avoided military service as assiduously as yours. Pour one out for the bone spur victims, right?— smithons (@smithons) May 25, 2020
Again you can’t even put a family photo up of your brothers and sisters in uniform because the all like your father ran from serving the country! Keep your fake message and tell your siblings it never to late to sign up and serve— nigel holmes (@nigelll37) May 25, 2020
Who thinks it’s time to rip Donald Trump from office for his horrific response to the deadly Covid-19 virus? pic.twitter.com/9143mqzpzf— Lara (@DPWIMM) May 25, 2020
Two words...bone spurs— Irishcreektim (@irishcreektim) May 25, 2020
All were called,
Some gave All,
One had bonespurs!— Chef Keith (@keithbakes) May 25, 2020
What? No blessings for the families of the 100k+ who’ve been taken by CoronaVirus19? ARE YOU KIDDING ME? MANY OF THESE PEOPLE WERE VETERANS! WHAT A HEARTLESS COMMENT...OBVIOUS YOU GET THIS FROM DADDY...— CubbyBear #Nov2020BlueWave (@BossLedZepLuvr) May 25, 2020
This message was brought to you by a family of Cowards.— Republican’t (@areyougreatyet) May 25, 2020
God bless those who didn’t have a choice like Bone Spurs. Like my dad, uncles & many others. You think posting this takes away from your fam’s crimes ? Your actions show Trumps have NO RESPECT. The money you’ve all been taking should go to our VETS!— Michelle Jackino (@DJackino) May 25, 2020
God bless America and you 🙏 we wish after Donald Trump you will be the president of America (The first powerful lady president)— D Boy (@DBoy71340639) May 25, 2020
Some 1,000 Covid-19 dead were the parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters of these fallen soldiers. In the meantime, 100k have died as a result of Trump's negligence. Will they get a commemoration day? TrumpCoronaDeathGate— Canicop (@Canicop1) May 25, 2020
Day? 😪💔🙏🙏🙏
(Trump's styled statistics) pic.twitter.com/lADN35y71W
God bless you too Ivanka!— CosmicQ- (@jamiegrahamusa) May 25, 2020
How sad that words of comfort and kindness like these ring so false and hollow coming from you.— AlextheSnark (@SnarkAlexthe) May 25, 2020
True that we should always put our political views and opinions aside and be grateful for those people who serve our country and especially for the families who have lost a loved one protecting our freedom. This is their day Not ours #florida— AdventureFamilyMotor (@DougTilghman) May 25, 2020
It's no coincidence that nearly 100k people have died from covid-19. They are fallen heroes too, thanks to the pathetic response from your administration.— Jay S. (@tweetersen) May 25, 2020