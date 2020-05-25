Ivanka Trump Memorial Day Photo Posted, Social Media Chimes in Immediately

Ivanka Trump's photo commemorating Memorial Day is generating plenty of talk on social media. On Monday, to mark the national holiday, Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter, took to Twitter to share her own tribute to the military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

God bless our fallen heroes. 🇺🇸 God bless the families of the men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom. 🇺🇸 God bless all who have served. 🇺🇸 God bless America. 🇺🇸#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/2kj5ZJnGhE — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 25, 2020

Sharing a photo of grave adorned with small American flags, Trump markers asked God to bless "our fallen heroes," as well as "the families of the men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom" and all others who have served. In a final patriotic note, she also asked that "God bless America."

Unsurprisingly, the photo, which may have seemed like an otherwise fitting way to commemorate the solemn occasion, sparked debate. While many applauded Trump’s tribute, several others responded by discussing Trump’s own history of receiving medical exemption from the military due to bone spurs and slamming the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say about Trump’s post.