Ivanka Trump Memorial Day Photo Revealed

Ivanka Trump has taken to social media to commemorate Memorial Day by sharing a photo of several American flags in a graveyard. In her post, she wrote, "God bless our fallen heroes. [American Flag emoji]. God bless the families of the men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom. [American flag emoji]. God bless all who have served. [American flag emoji]. God bless America. [American flag emoji]. #MemorialDay."

Memorial Day is the first major holiday in the U.S. to be celebrated since the coronavirus pandemic ripped through the states. While citizens seem eager to get back to normal, there's still a great deal of caution when it comes to celebrating a major holiday that usually draws large crowds. As each state is currently in their re-opening phase, officials are still urging people to celebrate with caution this year. According to the Center for Disease Control, there are six different things people can do to keep safe: Stay six feet away from people, practice good hygiene, those ages 65 and above stay home, wear a face mask, avoid large gatherings and stay outside.

However, a rather large crowd in Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri are drawing attention after a massive pool party celebration went viral. A video was taken of what looked like several hundreds of people gathered outside in a massive pool, not practicing any safe guidelines during the pandemic. After a video went viral, it seems as though there was a divide in opinions. From what was filmed, it looked like the majority of those were celebrated on Saturday were young, so some came to their defense saying the death rate among young people is super low. Others felt offended that during such a critical time, people would gather in such a large crowd, and if traveling state-to-state, potentially spreading the virus even more.

As states continue to re-open and attempt to go back to normal, there have been plenty of rules set in place in an attempt to keep everyone safe while doing so. Several stores and restaurants are requiring workers to wear face masks and have posted signage reminding staff and customers to keep their distance and wash their hands. While some cities are feeling a little more normal these days, other major populated ones are still keeping their caution.